How to complete Six of the Best SBC in FIFA 22

FIFA 22's Hybrid Nations SBC has several SBCs that teach FIFA 22 players how to build and submit squads of different leagues. Six of the Best SBC is one of them.

Six of the Best SBC is the second part of the Hybrid Nations SBC. Players are more likely to complete it once they have completed the first one. Hybrid Nations SBC is a set of SBCs that is highly beginner-friendly. The objective of these SBCs is to introduce FIFA 22 players with the advanced concepts of constructing squads and submitting them.

Six of the Best SBC is a single task SBC which means that players have to submit only one squad to complete it and earn the rewards.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Six of the Best SBC in FIFA 22

Six of the Best SBC are available throughout the game, so FIFA 22 players will be able to complete the SBC whenever they want. There is no expiry date, but the SBC is non-repeatable, so every player can complete the SBC only once.

Conditions

Nationality: Exactly 6

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Gold Players Pack

The cost of completing the Best of the Six SBC is around 3500 coins, but players shouldn't spend any coins. Players can collect plenty of fodder as they start and play, and the sole objective is to complete the SBC for as little investment as possible.

Review of the Best of the Six SBC in FIFA 22

The Best of the Six SBC, like most of the non-expiring SBCs, is ideal for beginners. They give valuable rewards that help beginner players improve their squad, but they also teach fundamentals of the game.

The Best of the Six SBC can be done for little cost if a FIFA 22 player wants to complete it straight away. A slightly patient approach will enable the player to complete it at almost no cost.

There is also more than one way to complete this SBC. The main focus should be on choosing a particular league and players of the same nation in that league. The nation and leagues should be such that there are no difficulties to meet the exact figure of six nationalities. The league's choice is very important, and it should be done in a manner that saves cost.

