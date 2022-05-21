Snowed In is a challenge that can be completed during Episode VII: The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Force Awakens is the first episode of the sequel series, meaning players do not have to unlock it like they would the second or third episode of any of the trilogies.

This means they can dive right in, fight through the levels, and complete their challenges without any prerequisites. When it comes to Snowed In, players can finish this challenge at the Starkiller Queen level by locking out some Stormtroopers.

How to do the Snowed In challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

While some challenges need to be completed in the Free Play mode, Snowed In can be done during the Story Mode campaign. The characters available in the Starkiller Queen level can get the job done.

To get this challenge over with, players need to begin Episode VII: The Force Awakens. The Starkiller Queen level comes near the end of the episode, but the Snowed In challenge can be done right near the start of the level.

Soon into the Starkiller Queen level, players can complete Snowed In (Image via TT Games)

Here's how to complete the Snowed In challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Begin the Starkiller Queen level.

Players need to make their way through the base until a specific objective appears.

The challenge can be done when the objective onscreen says to Defeat the Stormtroopers to lure out Captain Phasma.

Thin out the group of Stroomtroopers by fighting them, but make sure a few are kept alive to complete the challenge.

Switch to one of the characters that can use the Grapple ability (Finn works great for this) and head down the right corridor.

However, do not fight the Stormtroopers that appear here as they are next to the door needed for the Snowed In challenge.

Use the Grapple ability on the handle above the door on the right side.

This will cause both the inner and outer doors to slam shut.

The Stormtroopers outside, who may be seen playing in the snow, are now prevented from entering.

A small cutscene will play to show that they are locked outside and what antics they are getting into.

Once that is done, the Snowed In challenge for Starkiller Queen in Episode VII: The Force Awakens will be completed.

Grapple here to close the door and complete the challenge (Image via TT Games)

Snowed In is the first of three Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga challenges that can be completed at the Starkiller Queen level. Each level in the game has three hidden challenges to complete.

Completing these challenges goes towards earning Kyber Bricks that allow for characters' abilities to be upgraded. Singular abilities and full class abilities can be unlocked by using Kyber Bricks.

It is important to complete these challenges across the many levels of the game to help reveal the full potential of the massive roster found in the latest Lego Star Wars outing.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar