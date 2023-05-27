How to complete Spotting Spot side quest in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are numerous methods of obtaining rupees and treasures in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. There are side quests that provide players with rewarding opportunities. The game presents many side quests designed to exhilarate players, ensuring each quest offers a distinctive experience and rich rewards.

Participating in diverse side quests allows players to acquire knowledge about specific regions, as some involve exploration. Additionally, players will discover valuable strategies to overcome challenges by engaging in these side quests.

Fifty rupees is one of the two rewards this quest offers, the other being a Swift Carrot. This mission is linked to the Incomplete Stable side quest and can only be accessed if players have already finished the same. This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough for players to complete the Incomplete Stable and Spotting Spot side quests effortlessly.

Here's how you can unlock and complete the Spotting Spot side quest in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Visit Lookout Landing in the Central Hyrule region (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To begin, you must complete the Incomplete Stable side quest, which requires visiting Lookout Landing in the Central Hyrule region. Once you arrive at the location, you will encounter Lester and Karson, who will request assistance repairing their Stable's roof by attaching a broken piece of wood.

Utilize your Ultrahand ability (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To accomplish this task, you must utilize the Ultrahand ability to carefully position the wooden piece into the gap on the roof. The Incomplete side quest will end, and Spotting Spot will become available upon completion.

Travel to the southwestern area of the Lookout Landing region (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Afterward, your next step is to converse with Lester to initiate the Spotting Spot side quest. Spot, a missing horse, is the crucial part of this quest, and your objective is to locate Spot and return to the Stable. To find Spot, you need to travel to the southwestern area of the Lookout Landing region. Upon arriving at this location, Spot's whereabouts will become apparent.

To tame the horse, you must first freeze him by using freezing techniques, allowing you to quickly approach and gain control over the horse. Utilize icy projectiles with arrows to freeze the horse's movements.

You will be awarded Fifty rupees along with a Swift Carrot (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Once the horse is frozen, approach him and begin taming. Subsequently, return to the Stable located in Lookout Landing and converse with Lester. You will be awarded fifty rupees along with a Swift Carrot.

Poll : 0 votes