The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Lookout Landing Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower serves as the introductory tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It acts as a tutorial, providing players with an understanding of how the game's monuments function. Unlike other towers, it does not have a specific puzzle to solve initially, but you will need to explore the surrounding area to progress through the storyline.

This article will guide you to the location of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and explain the steps to activate it.

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is located in the northwest of the Lookout Landing region on the opposite of the area's well. Alternatively, it can be found just under the Hyrule Castle region. It is mandatory to activate the tower as it is part of the main story. This tower is the central hub of communication for the other towers available in the game.

The steps to activate the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are given below:

Visit the tower and have a conversation with Purah.

Head to the Hyrule Castle towards the north of the tower.

Talk to Hoz, the guard of the castle. He will realize that Link is back and will ask a few questions.

Go back to the tower and scan the terminal, then talk to Purah. She will hand over a Paraglider. Head to the round surface and ascend to the sky.

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower (Image via Nintendo)

This will activate the tower and trigger a tutorial about the basics of flying and landing. It will completely unlock the surroundings on the map, along with the locations of every other Skyview Tower available in the game.

It will also conclude the Crisis main quest and allow you to progress through the game. After finishing the mission, you can use the paraglider for the entirety of the game without any restrictions. However, you will need to upgrade your stats over the course of the game since the paraglider consumes stamina when airborne.

In addition, activating the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower will grant you the ability to fast travel to other towers and return later when once a new tower has been activated. It is highly recommended to gather important items and obtain a set of armor to ensure your safety while exploring the surrounding area.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can currently be played on the Nintendo Switch.

