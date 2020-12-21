Cyberpunk 2077 lets the player interact with a number of interesting characters.

Some of those interesting characters are found during the Stadium Love side quest. It's truly fascinating to see this version of the future in Cyberpunk 2077 and notice that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Stadium Love sends V to a party of sorts. That party is filled with NUSA patriots, assembling almost a makeshift militia of sorts. The goal is to take part in the 6th Street gang's shooting competition and to not step on any toes.

How to complete the Stadium Love side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

First and foremost, Cyberpunk 2077 players need to head to the mission marker in Santo Domingo. It is in the Rancho Coronado area, indicated by a giant exclamation point. The first objective is to see what's going on.

To see what's going on, V needs to make it to the rooftop and speak with the 6th Street Captain. This can be a little tricky, as the minimap won't always show the direct path to the roof. Just circle around the building and climb some window ledges or air conditioners to reach the top.

V will be getting harassed by the 6th Street members. Tell them to calm down as V just wants to have some fun. This will trigger the all-important shooting contest. Select the choice where V wants in on the competition.

Continue selecting the dialogue choices that put V in the shooting contest. The 6th Street Captain will offer V a spot and advise the player to take the pistol off the table. The pistol isn't one of Cyberpunk 2077's best guns, but damage and weapon stats don't really matter here.

There are four areas within the competition. The goal is to shoot the head targets as quick as possible. In order to fully succeed in the mission, a perfect score of 44 is required. As V arrives to each location, a shot of alcohol must be drank.

Each station has a plethora of Cyberpunk 2077's acting Mayor Weldon Holt's face. 12 seconds is the time limit given to shoot each of those faces. After scoring the perfect 44 points, return to the 6th Street Captain.

Pick the safe dialogue options because the gang will still be open to attacking. This will fail the mission, as well. If all goes well and the top competitor has been beaten, the reward is V's for the taking.

The reward is one of Cyberpunk 2077's many named weapons. This one is an iconic Assault Rifle known as Divided We Stand. Its base DPS is 355 and it is decked out with an NUSA flag across the ammunition.