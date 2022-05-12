How to complete Statues in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

Poppy Playtime is more than just a horror game, as it also allows players to explore and complete puzzles.

In Poppy Playtime, the player acts as a former employee of Playtime Co. They return to the factory only to find it overrun with malicious toys that have come to life.

In the recently released second chapter of the game, players are given a variety of challenges to complete outside of the main story. One of the toughest challenges is called Statues and requires players to travel with no light source.

How to complete the Statues challenge in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

Starting Statues is the beginning of the end in Chapter 2 (Image via MOB Game Studios)

Players need to complete the Statues challenge in order to 100% finalize their Chapter 2 playthrough. It provides the last bit of the train code from Mommy Long Legs that allows the player to escape.

Here is how the Statues challenge can be completed in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2:

The goal is to get through the maze without getting caught by the caterpillar-like dog known as PJ-Pug-a-Pillar. Moving while the lights are on will cause PJ to attack. If he reaches the player, it is game over for this challenge. Caution is the name of the game here.

Statues begins once the statue behind the window on the top right has given its speech.

Go through the labyrinth, paying attention to the twists and turns when the lights are on. However, you should only move when the lights are off.

Follow the ring lights on the ceiling.

Throw the character's hands at these lights to swing on them and move faster throughout the maze.

Land on the colored floor and pick either the East, Medium, or Hard path. The Easy tunnel is simply a straight path that will take players to the next phase. The Medium tunnel is longer than the Easy tunnel. In the Hard Tunnel, players will find a golden statue on the left after a couple of steps.

Take an immediate right at that golden statue and follow that path to finish the Hard tunnel.

Arrive at the windowed room and go down the next tunnel.

Swing to get to the other side of the control room and follow the indicated pathway to make it out of Statues by jumping into the hole.

This can be a challenging maze to get through. Each attempt is different in terms of lights and music. There is no set interval at which the lights will turn on and off.

PJ-Pug-a-Pillar will menacingly take down players who move when the lights are on (Image via MOB Game Studios)

The scariest part is when PJ-Pug-a-Pillar chases after the player. It can be pretty daunting when it catches up with someone who has moved too many times with the lights on.

Finishing Statues in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 can take a bit of time, depending on how stressful the player finds it. Just remember that patience is key.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh