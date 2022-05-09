How to complete Sweep the Legs Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features plastic brick recreations from every major moment in the beloved franchise. One of the most iconic battles of the original trilogy takes place on the forest moon of Endor and is heavily impacted by the planet's adorable natives, the Ewoks.

The Sweep the Legs challenge takes place at the Battle of Endor and requires players to use a clever trick to take down a powerful foe. This will require careful timing and teamwork with the controversial Ewok locals.

The Sweep the Leg Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Sweep the Legs Challenge occurs in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, so players will have to go through Episodes IV and V first. The battle of Endor features a point in which Chewbacca must defend the Ewok village using various tools.

Players must first defeat the first squad of stormtroopers to accomplish the challenge. They will then be prompted with a choice to either build the Mallet or the Ewok Horn. To beat this challenge, players must select the Ewok Horn.

After the horn is blown, the AT-ST Walker will fire upon a section of the surrounding barricade. Head through the new gap to reach the next part of the challenge and confront the next group of stormtroopers.

Shoot down those enemies and take command of the large mounted blaster. Using that big gun, locate the yellow bar to the right of the AT-ST. Blast that bar to send a pile of logs careening towards the enemy. These logs take out the machine's giant legs and leave it helpless on the ground. That's all players must do to complete the Sweep the Legs challenge.

Sweep the Legs challenge rewards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Like most of the level challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, this task pays out a Kyber Brick. These crucial upgrade materials are extremely common, but every one counts towards the player's powers.

Kyber Bricks can be used to upgrade class-based abilities, which can increase a wide variety of gameplay benefits. The Chewbacca Defense level features three challenges, each offering a Kyber Brick.

Aside from Sweep the Legs, players are tasked with racking up headshots in Helmet Drum Collection and dropping loose rocks on stormtroopers in Ewok and Roll. If a player completes the level, beats all three challenges, and collects enough studs to earn True Jedi, they'll leave with six bricks for their trouble.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features fun optional challenges to test players' skills. This one features some of the most lovable creatures in the universe and a hilarious bit of slapstick comedy.

