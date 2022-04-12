How to complete The Abducted Blacksmith side quest in Weird West

If players are hoping to upgrade their weapons in Weird West, they will need the help of the blacksmith, Donald. Normally, he’d be living it up with his wife in Grackle, but he is nowhere to be found.

Upon entering Grackle in Weird West and speaking with the blacksmith’s wife, she’ll give you the bad news. Her husband, the blacksmith, has been kidnapped. Furthermore, she’s hoping the main protagonist will give her a hand in finding and returning him home safely.

By accepting the quest, players will receive the mission “The Abducted Blacksmith.” To make matters worse, however, there is a time limit to the quest. Here’s where to find the blacksmith to finish The Abducted Blacksmith side quest.

Weird West: How to complete The Abducted Blacksmith side quest

To pick and accept The Abducted Blacksmith side quest in Weird West, you will first have to speak with the blacksmith’s wife in Grackle. It’s part of the main quest anyway, so you’ll make your way there at some point early on. The blacksmith’s wife is at the edge of town by the exit. The character's name is Ann Morgan.

She notices the bounty hunter gear you’re wearing and asks for help. When given the dialogue options, choose “Say you are--they took your husband,” and agree to help. Upon accepting the side quest, you will have five days to find him. Don’t worry about the time limit as there’s more than enough to find Donald.

The good news is The Abducted Blacksmith side quest lines up with the main story. As the bounty hunter, Jane needs to visit Stillwater Camp, which is west of Grackle. She’ll need to investigate tracks in various areas. In doing so, she’ll find tracks leading to Greenwood Run and it just so happens that the blacksmith is being held captive there, too.

Upon arriving in Greenwood Run, it’s best to kill any hostile NPCs first, then tend to the blacksmith. His cage is locked anyway, and can be opened with a key or three lockpicks. It isn’t worth wasting the lockpicks, so search the small shacks around the central building for the key to open his cage. When it’s opened, the blacksmith will take off back to Grackle.

Back in Grackle, speak with Ann Morgan again to collect your reward. She’ll hand over an upgraded pistol, which is a decent weapon for early game. More importantly, the blacksmith is now available for upgrading weapons using ore in Weird West.

