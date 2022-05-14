How to complete There is No Conflict Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is so full of content that players need to play through the game multiple times. There are numerous collectibles to find on a single level, challenges to overcome, and secrets to find, like Kyber Bricks.

Speaking to the challenges specifically, some can’t even be completed until after a story mission is done. This is usually due to a lack of a specific character (or class), prerequisites that haven’t been fulfilled, or missing abilities.

Take ‘There is No Conflict,’ for example. It can’t be completed during the story mission it’s linked to in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Completing challenge ‘There is No Conflict’

To get credit for completing the ‘There is No Conflict’ challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players have to use weapons found inside an Imperial Weapons Crate. It shows up during the level ‘Fulfill Your Destiny.’

You’ll be targeted by Emperor Palpatine’s force lightning during the story. This is the moment the challenge can be completed, like so:

Step 1 : Turn towards the elevator (where the Royal Guards emerge from) and walk around to the right.

: Turn towards the elevator (where the Royal Guards emerge from) and walk around to the right. Step 2 : Switch to an Empire-related character, like a Stormtrooper.

: Switch to an Empire-related character, like a Stormtrooper. Step 3 : Open the Imperial Weapons Crate and pick a weapon. It doesn’t matter which one you choose.

: Open the Imperial Weapons Crate and pick a weapon. It doesn’t matter which one you choose. Step 4: Use the chosen weapon on an Empire-related enemy, like the Royal Guards.

The trick here is that you cannot finish this challenge while in Story Mode. You’ll only have access to Luke. Instead, come back during Free Play and use the villain above character to unlock the Imperial Weapons Crate.

While you’re attempting to complete ‘There is No Conflict,’ the other two challenges in the level can be finished at the same time. Those challenges are:

I Will Not Fight You, Father : Sneak past Darth Vader without getting detected. Avoid his line of sight.

: Sneak past Darth Vader without getting detected. Avoid his line of sight. Let the Hate Flow Through You: Get Palpatine to accidentally use force lightning on one of the Royal Guards.

To unlock ‘Fulfill Your Destiny,” play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga up to Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. It’s the last level. However, Episode VI cannot be played until Episode IV and V are completed. Episode IV is unlocked by default.

