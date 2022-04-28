The best way to farm studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has so much to offer in terms of content and is not just a recreation of nine Star Wars films into Lego levels. Over 300 characters are available for the player to use, in addition to dozens of starships to fly and class abilities to unlock.

To experience it all, players need to collect and spend Studs, which is the in-game currency. Unlocking characters and ships, for example, cost Studs.

There are a few efficient ways to farm Studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and here’s one that is quite lucrative.

The best way to earn Studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To amass hundreds of thousands of Studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have to take advantage of the various collectibles in the game. The gameplay loop essentially comes down to this:

Acquire Datacards

Unlock Studs multipliers

Repeat missions that provide a high number of Studs

Datacards are one of several collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, much like Kyber Bricks, minikits, and so on. Datacards can be used to unlock extra features, such as Studs multipliers. Should players wish to farm a boatload of Studs in a reasonable amount of time, unlocking and enabling a Studs multiplier is required.

Once you’ve acquired a Datacard, which can be done by simply playing through a story mission and looking for them, you can immediately unlock Studs x2. This means that any time players acquire Studs, the amount is doubled.

One of the best ways to farm Studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga involves continuously playing through one level. In this case, ‘Stay on Target’ was chosen. During Episode IV: A New Hope, which is an episode unlocked by default, players fly through the Death Star. One of the objectives is to destroy 15 targets.

Step 1 : Destroy 15 targets. You’ll earn 100,000 Studs.

: Destroy 15 targets. You’ll earn 100,000 Studs. Step 2 : Repeat ‘Stay on Target’ until you’ve collected a million Studs. Also, have at least one Datacard.

: Repeat ‘Stay on Target’ until you’ve collected a million Studs. Also, have at least one Datacard. Step 3: Open the ‘Extras’ menu. Purchase Studs x2 Multiplier for 1,000,000 Studs and one Datacard. Don’t forget to enable the cheat.

From here on out, all the Studs you earn are doubled. Instead of earning 100,000 Studs for destroying 15 targets, you’ll earn 200,000 Studs. Studs multipliers go all the way to Studs x10, but each multiplier requires a Datacard and Studs to unlock.

