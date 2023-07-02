How to complete Trial and Error in Final Fantasy 16

Trial and Error is another Final Fantasy 16 side quest worth trying out, considering it provides a decent amount of rewards upon completion. In line with this, the mini mission will unlock another side quest connected to the Wall of Memories. Do not fret, as this will not take too long to complete, just like the other side quests in the game.

This walkthrough will detail where to go, how to trigger it, the tasks at hand, and the rewards you will receive after completing it. To that end, let’s delve into it.

Trial and Error in Final Fantasy 16

Launching the side quest

Clive having a word with Nazaire (Credit: Square Enix)

To trigger Trial and Error, go to the Boarding Deck within Cid’s Hideaway (The Hideaway). In line with this, you need to be in the Back to Their Origin main quest before triggering it. If these are met, you must talk to Nazaire, Cursebreaker to receive this mini mission.

After receiving the side quest, make your way to the Northreach Obelisk and again speak with Nazaire outside the city walls. He will then send the initiate to the Eastwatch guard tower.

Next is to take the path leading to the aforementioned guard tower. Be prepared to face a Tot Aevis while on your way there. In dealing with this creature, it is advisable to utilize attacks with stun abilities, like Diamond Dust, to make quick work of the monster avian.

After defeating it, you must head back to the Northreach Obelisk and have a word with Nazaire. After speaking with the Cursebreaker, you must return to Cid’s Hideaway and speak with Nazaire again. You then have to choose whether or not to recommend the initiate, which signals the end of the Trial and Error side quest.

Time for that Trial and Error rewards

As mentioned, this side quest will reward you well. After successfully completing it, you will get 7200 EXP, 800 Gil, 40 Renown, and a Breath of Lightning (Pile Drive). No Ability Points accompany this side quest, though.

The Breath of Lightning (Pile Drive) is an accessory in Final Fantasy 16. Per its description, it is a residual lightning aether that is said to have failed to dissipate on the battlefield. Instead, it turned into a solid state that is very potent.

Accessories like this cannot be crafted in Final Fantasy 16. You can acquire this item through treasure chests, completing Chronoliths, and through side quests similar to Trial and Error.

And that concludes the Trial and Error walkthrough in Final Fantasy 16.

