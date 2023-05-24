How to complete Tsutsu-Um Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of shrines for players to discover. These places are a type of mini-dungeon, with the format returning from the 2017 prequel. They often boast short but varied puzzles. These shrines are dotted all around the kingdom of Hyrule, so there is enough variety to pick from. One of the more interesting ones is the Tsutsu-Um Shrine.

As with many other shrines, the puzzles here utilize the game's physics for some intriguing set pieces. This guide covers everything players need to know about the Tsutsu-Um Shrine.

The Tsutsu-Um Shrine can be found southwest of the Hyrule Field in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Tsutsu-Um Shrine location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: 100% Guides)

First off, the Tsutsu-Um Shrine is found southwest of the Hyrule Field in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The approximate coordinates are -1424, -1342, 0067.

Called "The Stakes Guide You", the puzzle in the Tsutsu-Um Shrine is a bit different compared to other challenges. In short, you must utilize the sticky stakes to proceed through the chamber. Upon entering, find a wooden platform with a handle sticking out of it on the shrine floor.

Pick it up using the Ultrahand ability and manipulate it so that the pointed end faces the moving pillar nearby. Attach the stake to the pillar and climb onto the platform.

Upon reaching the max height possible, jump off and glide to cross the chasm to reach the other side. To the left, there is a treasure chest atop a pillar, but it is out of Link's reach via normal means. Look to the right to see a fan embedded in the floor.

You can never have too many arrows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: 100% Guides)

Open up the glider while over it to be launched into the air and glide onto the pillar with the chest. Open it to find five Arrows within. These are used exclusively with a bow for out-of-each targets. Check out our arrow fusion guide to learn how to maximize long-range encounters. With that out of the way, proceed to the next section of the puzzle.

Glide onto the fan to be lifted once more and land on top of the grated platform in front of some moving contraptions. The first point of interest is a chute that spits out a ball. Beneath it is a rotating platform.

The key here is to use the stakes in conjunction with the moving devices to guide the ball toward the floor switch at the end. First, pull out the stake in the wall and stick it in front of the chute to make the ball fall downwards instead of having it fly off due to momentum.

Many puzzles are short and easy while also being elegant in execution (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: 100% Guides)

Next, grab another stake and stick it to the left of the spinning platform so the slope faces the rotating wheel on the right. This way, the ball should drop and come to rest on the railing cradling the bottom of the wheel.

Attach the final stake on the left of the spinning wheel to ensure it pushes the ball onto the switch. This should open up the locked room with the Light of Blessing. Interact with the altar in the unlocked room to receive the key item used to enhance Link's stamina or health at Goddess Statues located around Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out right now for Nintendo Switch.

