How to complete Zanmik Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom's notable components are its side quests and Shrines. Players can find challenging puzzles to solve in Shrines to test their skills while also encouraging innovative thinking. Players are awarded valuable rewards, such as weaponry and treasure chests, for successfully resolving these puzzles.

Most Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom require players to use the Ultrahand ability, one of several unique skills that help one strategically align objects to complete their goals. In this particular Shrine, the Ultrahand skill plays a crucial role as it is necessary for solving the puzzle.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom: How to solve the Zanmik Shrine puzzle

The Zanmik Shrine can be found in Hateno Village, situated at the southeastern edge of the map between East Necluda and Mount Lanayru. It should be easy to locate once you've found the village. From Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, players can glide to Zanmik Shrine. As a second option, you can go from Kakariko Village to get to your destination.

Upon arrival, you will discover a spacious chamber and encounter a mission titled "Scoop it Out." This Shrine presents an electric-themed puzzle that necessitates the clever utilization of the Ultrahand ability to solve it.

Proceed to the left of the chamber and then descend. When you get there, there's a big wheel there that needs to be electrically activated. Along with it are five massive square-shaped metal tiles. Arrange four of these tiles using your Ultrahand ability.

You will see many orbs under the huge wheel. There is a treasure chest to the left of these orbs that must be cleared in order to reach it. You must connect the metal tiles to the center of the large wheel, as seen in the image above, after skillfully putting them together.

Arrange the remaining tiles as shown in the image above. The enormous large wheel must be turned on when these components are in place.

After activating the wheel, you will observe that your aligned tiles are in motion, following the wheel's direction. This movement will clear the way to the treasure chest, enabling you to open it and obtain the weapon as your reward.

Once players activate the spinning wheel, their next task is to utilize the Ultrahand ability to align one of the orbs with the wheel. This action will cause the wheel to ascend to the upper part of the chamber, where a hole is located.

Players can ascend by climbing the nearby ledge. Once they reach the upper section, they can employ their Ultrahand ability to move the orb and place it securely into the hole. By accomplishing this, the locked door to the Shrine will be opened.

