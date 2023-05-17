How to complete Mayachin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been claimed by the gaming community as a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild. The game delivers on every front, be it an immersive open world or a compelling main storyline. The game is also filled with many mini-games and puzzles for players to apply themselves to. One such thing is the Shrine mechanic in the game.

Players are expected to complete the challenge presented to them in each of the 152 Shrines scattered across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda to be rewarded with a Light of Blessing and a reward contained within a chest. The Mayachin Shrine is one of these, and this guide will tell you how to reach it and complete its puzzle.

Accessing and solving the Mayachin Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Mayachin Shrine location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Mayachin Shrine is located in the Hyrule Field region just above the Hyrule Field Skytower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The precise coordinates for the Shrine are (-0705, -0866, 0031). Being located on plain ground, you won't need to go through much trouble entering it, as in the case of the Jirutagumac Shrine.

Once you are inside, you have to complete the following steps to complete the trial inside the Shrine to be deemed eligible for the Light of Blessing as well as the chest reward in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

1) Walk straight in and wait for the rotating platform to come to you so you can cross over to the main trial area.

2) You will first spot an elevated platform on the left that you have to stand on to reveal one of the targets (the one on the left) you have to hit to complete this trial. To its right is a crystal that triggers the pinball-like movement, whose importance you will realize in a bit.

3) You will see three kinds of things on this level. The first is the motor that has to be controlled with the switch to hit the ball, then there are the white poles, and lastly, there are the green cylindrical things that act as welding material used to connect one thing with another.

4) Using Ultrahand, connect one of the poles with the motor through one the welding cylinder in the path of the rolling ball.

5) Once that is done, return to the higher level and hit the switch when the ball comes close to the pole (using the second last white square as a reference point might be helpful) to hit it and send it flying at the left target. Hitting the target will open a door on the right containing the Light of Blessing for the Mayachin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

6) To unlock the chest reward for this Shrine, you have to fuse the piece of wall suspended on the right side with chains to the ceiling of the Shrine to clear the path for the ball to hit the target on the right.

7) Hit the switch when the ball comes close to it so that it goes and hits the target to reveal the chest. You will get an Energizing Elixir from this box.

You can check out our guides for other Shrines in the game as well.

