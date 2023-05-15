How to complete Jirutagumac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom came out on May 12, 2023, as a sequel to the beloved Breath of the Wild. The Nintendo-exclusive action-adventure features an immersive open-worlded, and compelling storyline that requires you to solve puzzles, build things, and fight enemies. One of the main attractions of the game is visiting different Shrines spread across the vast world of the game and solving the puzzle over there using your wits and your character's magical abilities.

The Jirutagumac Shrine is one of the 152 Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and is also one of the 32 that are suspended mid-air.

This guide will tell you how to easily get to the Jirutagumac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and solve the puzzle.

A Flying Device walkthrough: Accessing and solving the Jirutagumac Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The closest Skyview Tower to the Jirutagumac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Once you fast-travel there, you have to launch yourself from the top, and as you are gliding, you will find a spinning spherical piece of rock with a hole (through which you have to enter) in the Lanayru Sky Archipelago. The precise coordinates for the Shrine are: 2916, 0533, 0951.

As you are gliding, guide yourself towards the mass of rock and try to land into the hole. However, it is fine if you miss the landing, as you can always enter it as long as you can stay afoot on the spinning rock.

Once you are inside, you have to follow these steps to complete the challenge of the Shrine called 'A Flying Device':

1) As you enter, you will notice that there are two wing-like machines in front of you. You have to grab the one on the left using Ultrahand and guide it down the slope on the left.

2) On the next level, you will have to guide the wing to the place where there will be three carts, of which two will immediately roll away as soon as you get there.

3) Affix the wing structure to the cart and let it roll down and gain momentum before it takes flight to get to the next level. You have to glide after it using your Paraglide (you get this towards the start of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom).

Fixing the wing with the cart (Image via Nintendo)

4) Once on this platform, you can grab an additional reward from a chest. For that, you must use Ultrahand to carefully make a bridge out of the wing. Once you have successfully done that, get to its center and Ascend to get your reward.

5) Once you have done that, bring the wing back to the platform and attach the fan you will find over there. This is what is going to propel you to the end of the Shrine. While doing this, you have to make sure to place the fan as far behind at the back of the wings as possible to maintain balance.

Fixing the fan on the wing (Image via Nintendo)

6) Once this is done, you must ride this plane to collect your Light of Blessing from the Jirutagumac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

Although this is one of the more complex Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom, with this guide, you should have no trouble breezing through it.

