How to complete Kikakin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Kikakin Shrine will teach players how to navigate the darkness. Focused on the flashlight Zonai Device, it will let players adventure even in the darkest of spaces. It doesn’t offer much light, but it’s certainly better than nothing at all. Found near the Great Hyrule Forest, this puzzle, titled “Shining in Darkness,” will give players a useful new tool in a pinch. However, the smartest way to approach darkness has already been revealed in the game.

If you’ve taken the time to farm up plenty of Brightbloom Seeds in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Kikakin Shrine and other dark areas will be no challenge at all.

Completing Kikakin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Kikakin Shrine will give players experience with the Zonai Device Flashlight, which will no doubt be invaluable throughout your The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom adventures. While in the Great Hyrule Forest, look for coordinates [0343, 3141, 0180] northeast of Mount Drena.

As soon as you get into the Kikakin Shrine, you’ll see a circular Zonai Device that you can pick up to create a spotlight ahead of you. Just walk down the path - it’s your only option as of right now in this The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom shrine.

After going through the hallway to your left, you’ll be in another dark area. If you want this area to be much easier, throw or shoot some Brightbloom Seeds to make this area much brighter.

To your right, you can use the Ultrahand ability to pull a brick in the center of a pattern free. It will stand out as a different design. Use it as a stepping stone to get to a hidden treasure chest. You can also use Ultrahand to just pull the chest down.

If you take the next right after continuing down the dark hallway in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Kikakin Shrine, you’ll see a treasure chest at the end of a hallway with spikes on both sets of walls. These move, so be careful.

Scoop this treasure chest and head back down the hallway, but you still need a key. Head left here, and when you get to the next fork, go right and another immediate right.

You’ll see a floor at the end of the path with a suspicious stone that looks different. Use Ultrahand to lift it, and you’ll find A Small Key. You’re closing in on the finish of Kikakin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Go forward, and when you see the moving spike walls, get close to the right wall and use the Ascend ability. You should be able to teleport right up above. This area is brighter, and you can immediately see a treasure chest with a Zonaite Bow. Scoop this if you need it and drop down the hole and grab another flashlight.

This hole will put you back on track to finish Kikakin Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

With the moving spike walls, you’ll be right back where you left off in Kikain Shrine. Get past these, and take the first left. You’ll see a red laser off in the distance. Evade the lasers, and take a left to get another treasure chest, which features an Opal.

Go back down the hall with lasers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Instead of going back the way you can, take a right, and keep going straight, where you’ll see a large room with a locked door. That marks the end of Kikain Shrine, where you can get your Light of Blessing, and leave this shrine behind.

From finding buried treasure to flying in the sky, Zonai Devices can do a marvelous amount of things in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This particular shrine will teach players the usefulness of the flashlight, though this entire dungeon is much easier if you spread some Everbloom Seeds.

