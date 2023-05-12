All Geoglyph locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom features plenty of side quests in addition to the wonderful main campaign. One such major side quest involves finding the Geoglyphs, a strange green bubble-like object that contains lost memories of a past Hyrule. The quest is triggered once you meet Impa.

Read on to learn the locations of each Geoglyph.

Note: Minor spoilers for The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom will follow.

A total of 12 Geoglyphs can be found in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Meeting with Impa to trigger the quest in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Geoglyphs can be easily identified by the presence of a Dragon Tear - a large pit filled with green fluid. The pits are present in every crop circle-like structure present when traversing along the skies.

There are a total of 11 Geoglyphs to be found in Tears of The Kingdom, with the twelfth and final Geoglyph being unlocked after you clear the others. The locations of each Geoglyph are as follows, with the coordinates indicated within brackets:

King Rauru : The first Geoglyph players will find, shortly after meeting Impa. The Dragon Tear is present in Rauru’s right eye. (-1412, 0966, 0123)

: The first Geoglyph players will find, shortly after meeting Impa. The Dragon Tear is present in Rauru’s right eye. (-1412, 0966, 0123) Demon King : Rather difficult to find, thanks to the snowstorm. The Dragon Tear is present on the very left of the Glyph. (-1863, 3621, 0236)

: Rather difficult to find, thanks to the snowstorm. The Dragon Tear is present on the very left of the Glyph. (-1863, 3621, 0236) Old Temple : Head east from Rito Village and up the mountain. The Tear can be found at the center of the Geoglyph, right above its door. (-2551, 1888, 0319)

: Head east from Rito Village and up the mountain. The Tear can be found at the center of the Geoglyph, right above its door. (-2551, 1888, 0319) Queen Sonia : Head to the Illumeni Plateau. The Dragon Tear can be found on the right-hand side of Sonia, adjacent to the dress. (-3096, -0777, 0211)

: Head to the Illumeni Plateau. The Dragon Tear can be found on the right-hand side of Sonia, adjacent to the dress. (-3096, -0777, 0211) Kneeling Ganondorf : Head south of the Gerudo Highlands to find this glyph. The Dragon Tear is found on Ganondorf’s right, above his shoulder. (-3178, -1699, 0418)

: Head south of the Gerudo Highlands to find this glyph. The Dragon Tear is found on Ganondorf’s right, above his shoulder. (-3178, -1699, 0418) Shrine : Head to Lake Hylia and move westward to find the Dragon Tear atop the flower-like structure on the left. (-049, -2683, 0068)

: Head to Lake Hylia and move westward to find the Dragon Tear atop the flower-like structure on the left. (-049, -2683, 0068) Curling Dragon : This Geoglyph is found between Hyrule Field and West Necluda. Find the Dragon Tear in a southwest corner of the Glyph, present within the tail. (0694, -1309, 0053)

: This Geoglyph is found between Hyrule Field and West Necluda. Find the Dragon Tear in a southwest corner of the Glyph, present within the tail. (0694, -1309, 0053) Purah Pad : This Nintendo Switch look-alike Glyph is found between the Lanaryu Wetlands and Eldin Canyon. The Dragon Tear is at the center of the Glyph. (1828, 0737, 0089)

: This Nintendo Switch look-alike Glyph is found between the Lanaryu Wetlands and Eldin Canyon. The Dragon Tear is at the center of the Glyph. (1828, 0737, 0089) Master Sword : Head northeast from the Great Hyrule Forest to find this Master Sword look-alike Glyph near the Eldin Mountains. The Dragon Tear is at the tip of the sword. (0891, 2951, 0362)

: Head northeast from the Great Hyrule Forest to find this Master Sword look-alike Glyph near the Eldin Mountains. The Dragon Tear is at the tip of the sword. (0891, 2951, 0362) Sacred Stone : Head to the Talus Plateau, southeast from Zora’s Domain. The top of the Glyph houses the Dragon Tear. (4467, -0304, 0074)

: Head to the Talus Plateau, southeast from Zora’s Domain. The top of the Glyph houses the Dragon Tear. (4467, -0304, 0074) Curved Scimitar : Head past Lurelin Village and into the southeast section of the in-game map. The Dragon Tear is present on the right-hand side of the Scimitar, near its handle. (3325, -3566, 0004)

: Head past Lurelin Village and into the southeast section of the in-game map. The Dragon Tear is present on the right-hand side of the Scimitar, near its handle. (3325, -3566, 0004) Hidden Geoglyph: This particular Geoglyph is only accessible once players complete the prior 11 puzzles. Link will have to head to the Rist Peninsula to find a Dragon Tear at the very center of the spiral in East Akkala. (4534, 2144, 0000)

The Master Sword, as seen at the start of Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Completing this rather lengthy side quest unlocks a pathway for recovering the Master Sword. Players will have to engage in another side quest to retrieve what is undoubtedly the best weapon in the game. As such, this particular quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is a high priority.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

