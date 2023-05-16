How to complete Sitsum Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Visiting and completing puzzles inside shrines is one of the activities that you have to engage in your playthrough of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In total, there are 152 Shrines in the sequel to Breath of the Wild, of which 32 are located in the sky and 120 on the surface of Hyrule. The Sitsum Shrine is one of them.

Each Shrine in the Nintendo-exclusive action-adventure title features a special puzzle that you have to solve to get the chest located inside it and access its Light of Blessing. Read on to find out how to go about cracking the code for the Sitsum Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

A Controlling Device walkthrough: Accessing and solving the Sitsum Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Sitsum Shrine location (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Before you can get to solving the puzzle of the Shrine itself, you will have to get to it. It is located on Death Mountain and has the following coordinates in the game: 2367, 2598, 0790.

The easiest way to get to it is using the railway system that has already been built into the mountain. You can use a Zonai-powered cart to travel uphill. Having Goron alongside will come in handy as he will help you deal with the enemies on your way. The Sitsum Shrine is at the end of the railroad.

Steps to solve the Sitsum Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Once inside, you will have to do the following things to meet the desired objective:

1) As you enter the Shrine, you will see three four-wheeled platforms you have to use to navigate through the lava. Ride the one facing the lava, as it will have a navigator attached already.

2) Follow the lava as the path takes you till you come to the place where the path splits in three. There, take the one that goes right.

3) Travel ahead to find a ball suspended on a ledge. Use Ultrahand to bring it to your wheeled platform, and attach it to ensure it doesn't roll away.

4) Steer back and take the vehicle to the platform in front of you. Dismount and detach the ball and place it in the hole with the yellow-orange light. This will open up a door to a room containing a chest.

5) Open the chest to receive the Mighty Construct Bow.

6) Get out of there and climb the stairs on the left of the room with the chest. Climb that and jump and then glide to get to the next platform.

7) Here, you will encounter a Construct using the newly acquired bow. Be careful, as it will shoot back at you.

8) Once you have defeated it, detach the steering device from the four-wheeler in the area and attach it to the flying device facing the runway.

9) Board it and navigate your way to the end of the Shrine. When you are close, jump off and glide to avoid crashing. You can now collect your Light of Blessing from the Sitsum Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

This guide will see you through your journey to and inside the Sitsum Shrine The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, with ease. You can also check out our guides on getting armor sets and skins for your Paraglider.

