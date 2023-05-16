Where to find and use Zonaite in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Zonaite is incredibly important in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This ore comes from a few places across and above Hyrule and is important to the various mechanical devices you create throughout the game. This also applies to Zonai weapons you unlock by exploring the vast world. Farming up enough for your Energy Cells will take some time, so you will want to have as much of this new material as possible as you play Link’s latest adventure title.

There are a few ways to farm Zonaite in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Whether you want to make a flying machine or a mecha, you will need this material to ensure it has enough power to keep going.

Where to find Zonaite in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

During your time in the tutorial of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will be introduced to a dark ore in certain caves with glittering green material jutting out of them. This is Zonaite ore, used for everything related to the Zonai in the game.

While you can find this substance in the Sky Islands and most caverns throughout Hyrule, the best way to get more is to head down into the Chasms. Many enemies in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Chasm are made of Zonaite, so you can slay them and scoop the material.

As you explore the Chasm, you will also see Large Zonaite deposits, which are rare and valuable. Once you have been to this dark area and brought light to it, you can look deeper for this ore around any rocky outcropping.

There are also Zonaite mines in the Chasm. While there are several of them in the underworld, the easiest one to farm is the Iayusus Lightroot once you have access to it.

Walk west, and you will see a pit with columns and huge slabs of Zonaite. This is the Daphnes Canyon Mine, home to a massive amount of the material you seek. It is recommended to fire a Bomb Flower to destroy them all at once and save yourself some weapon durability.

If you see groups of enemies made of the material, consider getting the drop on them by fusing a Bomb Flower onto your arrow and firing it at them. The detonation will be massive and could defeat a group in one go.

While on the overworld in Hyrule, Link can find this ore in many caves. Zonaite is used for literally every machine and device in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Any Zonai technology you create or stumble upon uses this ore in the Energy Cells. Take it to a forge, and have it refined into a Zonai Charge (recharges a portion of an energy cell) or a Crystallized Charge. Crystallized Charges expand and upgrade the Energy Cell, allowing it to hold more power.

However, this process is incredibly expensive, and you will need tons of the material to maximize your Energy Cells. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of this ore throughout the game.

