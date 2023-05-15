How to use Zonai Charges in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a rich open world to explore, just like its predecessor. You are given complete freedom to solve puzzles, explore, and combat in your own way, leading to a unique experience. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also comprises items like Zonai Charges that will aid you in acquiring more resources to ease your journey.

Zonai Charges are crucial items that can be used at Zonai Device Dispensers scattered across the world of Hyrule, in turn helping you obtain Zonai Devices. You can obtain these charges by defeating an enemy type called Constructs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Using Zonai Charges

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an expansive game that lets you discover items during your exploration that may overwhelm you. However, once you know how and where to use them, you will enjoy the game even more. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom introduces new gameplay elements, and Zonai Charges will help you leverage them.

There are many enemies in the game that you can defeat during your adventures, with Constructs being one of them. Follow this article that delves into the detail of the Constructs. Some can be friendly, while others are hostile towards the game’s protagonist, Link.

You will obtain Zonai Charges after defeating them. Once acquired, Zonai Charges are useful in charging Energy Cells. You can read this guide on how to obtain and use Energy Cells. These cells have a battery level that can be refilled using Zonai Charges.

To do so, head to the inventory and navigate to the Materials tab. Choose Zonai Charge and select the Use option to charge the Energy Cell. You can look at the energy indicator on the screen to note the remaining level and use another charge accordingly.

You can use Zonai Charge to refill the Energy Cell (Image via Nintendo)

Another crucial use of Zonai Charges is obtaining items from Zonai Device Dispensers. You will come across large pedestals with crystal ball-like structures on the top. These provide numerous items like portable pots, fans, and emitters.

Walk towards a bowl-shaped opening in front of these dispensers and drop the Zonai Charges into it. This will lead to a short cutscene and some orbs will pop out. Note that the number of items you acquire from the dispenser is random. It is ideal to accumulate as many Zonai Charges as possible and use them at these dispensers to get more items.

More about the game

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom incentivizes exploration since you can obtain unique gear like Rubber armor and Climbing gear from hidden areas. Since exploration is a crucial aspect of the game, you are provided with many modes of travel, like the paraglider, horse, and Zonai Wings.

You can even create a skateboard with minecarts if you wish to break the monotony of foot travel. There are shrines in the game that will test your puzzle-solving skills and reward you with Light of Blessing, which is crucial to increase Link’s health and stamina.

