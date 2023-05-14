How to make a Skateboard with minecarts in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom encourages freedom and player choice in exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving. The game offers a unique variety of objects that can be used in multiple ways to traverse the world, solve puzzles and make combat encounters easier. You can even make your own skateboard in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

To do so, you simply need a minecart which is fairly common in the world of Hyrule. You will also need to leverage Link’s ability called Fuse. With both aspects at your side, you can fuse a shield with the minecart to possess a skateboard that can serve as an excellent mode of travel.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Creating a skateboard with minecarts

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom follows the series’ tradition of providing tremendous flexibility to tackle challenges. You will be exploring the scenic landscapes in the game and will feel the need to travel faster in some instances. Creating a skateboard can be a viable option, especially if you are in an area beside a slope.

The pre-requisite, however, is to acquire the Fuse ability for the protagonist, Link. As you might be aware, there are numerous shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. You must complete the In-isa shrine to obtain the Fuse ability. Once acquired, all you need is a shield and a minecart.

If you are looking to get a shield, feel free to peruse this guide to obtain the Hylian shield and then start to look for a minecart which you will first encounter in the early stages of the game (on Great Sky Island). Soon after that, you will also get an idea of how to use minecarts to get across broken rails in the game.

You can use the following steps to create a skateboard:

Hold the L key, which results in a radial menu appearing on the screen. Choose the Fuse ability and simply look towards the desired minecart. Press the ZL button to Fuse the minecart to your shield.

You can leverage the Fuse ability to combine minecart and shield (Image via Nintendo)

The minecart gets attached to the shield but appears smaller in size. You can then use the same technique as you would to execute a shield surf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Press the ZL key to unholster the shield, press the X button (that makes Link jump), and follow it up with the A key.

You can use this skateboard to navigate rails, slide down inclined terrain, and propel forward on a flat surface. However, you must keep in mind that shields also have limited durability and may break while shield surfing.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Let us know of some fun ways you’re using Fuse in The Legend of #TearsOfTheKingdom! Fuse, creativity, and a little bit of chaos can sometimes lead to some surprising results!Let us know of some fun ways you’re using Fuse in The Legend of #Zelda Fuse, creativity, and a little bit of chaos can sometimes lead to some surprising results!Let us know of some fun ways you’re using Fuse in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom! https://t.co/SRlxhave0t

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers many objects you can use, like portable pots for cooking, fans, rockets, and more. These objects can be obtained from Zonai Device Dispensers that can be found during exploration.

Poll : 0 votes