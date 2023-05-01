One of the bosses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is Zeik, a Bedlam Raider who appears during the Imperial Era on the bandit-infested planet of Koboh. While new players may find it challenging to go head-to-head against this high-ranking raider, defeating him is not an impossible task.

This guide will mention where to find this boss in the game, how to trigger the boss fight, and what attacks he uses so you can determine which of Cal's moves work best against him.

Finding and triggering the Zeik boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Cal to save the day (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

As mentioned, Zeik is one of the enemies you’ll come across in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and he can be found within Koboh’s Rambler's Reach Outpost. As Cal tries to enter Pyloon’s Saloon, the character known as Turgle is thrown out of it after allegedly selling a fake relic to the Bedlam Raiders.

The protagonist will begin by defending the frog-like being from these raiders and later on finds himself engaging in a duel against Zeik. The marauder group’s leader, Rayvis, will also be present during this encounter but will not meddle in the fight against the Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss.

How to defeat Zeik in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Fighting Zeik is not that difficult, and some players even consider him a mini-boss. All you have to do is remain observant during the fight, especially when he performs his air and charge attacks. One of the best ways to deal with these is to simply dodge them to avoid damage.

Blocking and parrying work best for the boss's regular attacks. Additionally, the latter will surely come in handy if you want to counter such attacks. You can also use Cal’s Jedi abilities, like using the Force to drain your enemy's stamina. This will also help to quickly whittle down your enemy’s health.

It’s perfectly fine to be cautious during a boss fight like this, but you can also make quick work of this boss if you go all out and stay on the offensive.

The boss fight ends with a small cutscene

After defeating the raider, you will be treated to a cutscene where you’ll be confronted by Rayvis before parting ways. An elated Turgle comes to greet and thank Cal for standing up against the raiders before being called by Doma Dendra, the owner of Dendra’s Antiquities. Cal and Doma have a brief conversation before Cal continues on his journey.

