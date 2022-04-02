How to cook in Weird West

Weird West takes players to all manner of locals that are both typical of the Wild West and the strange and unusual. Players can equally stumble across the Fighting Pit as they would the home of a cult. But since this is the wild, wild west, survival is of utmost importance.

Players will have a variety of mechanics at their disposal to keep on living. Weapons are upgradable, with unique skills to unlock, stealth, and even a cooking system.

Focusing entirely on cooking, it is absolutely worth spending time on preparing food. More substantial healing items, like bandages, should be saved, whereas food is an easy source of health. To best survive the desert, here’s how to cook in the Weird West.

Weird West: A guide on how to cook

To start cooking food in Weird West, it requires two things: an open fire and a food type. Food types are split into two groups: raw and edible. The former needs to be cooked before it can be eaten (the game prevents you from eating it) and the latter can be eaten at any time. The type of food can be seen in the top-right corner when highlighted.

Food can be found just about anywhere in Weird West. It can be picked up from slain enemies and animals in the contains, though the best place is the General Store.

Most foods are cheap, but some are marked for more than $10. The more expensive the food is, the more it will heal when cooked. However, meat tends to heal more than vegetables.

Campfires aren’t as bountiful as food while playing. If you have ventured into enemy territory, there’s a good chance there’s an open fire to cook food. Do note that you can’t cook while in combat.

Otherwise, a campfire can be started by using the world map and picking an area to camp. An open fire will be present. Interact with the fire, pick a food to cook, and voila—a fully cooked meal.

To end this guide, here’s a neat tip: if you kill an animal with fire and loot their corpse, any meat that’s present in their inventory will automatically be cooked. This can be really handy if there’s an absence of open fire and you are in dire need of some healing in Weird West.

It is most useful for the Protector, Bounty Hunter, and the Oneirist, since the remaining playable characters have the skill to heal themselves.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul