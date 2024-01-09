How to copy Fontaine teapot realm layouts in Genshin Impact

A Replication feature in Genshin Impact allows Travelers to share and copy the Serenitea Pot realm layouts using an ID. It will help those who wish to design their teapot realm but do not know where to start.
Additionally, with the Fontaine Teapot realm finally available in the game, players can now design new underwater realms and share them with others or use someone else's teapot design.
This article will list Replica IDs of some of the best Swirling Scenes in a Bottle realm layouts for all three major servers and guide you on using the ID in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: How to copy Fontaine Serenitea Pot realm layout using a Replica ID
Here is a list of some of the best Fontaine Swirling Scenes in a Bottle teapot realm layout Replica IDs in Genshin Impact:
Asia server
- 82429636503 by @Itsugi on HoYoLAB
- 69569291805 by @sylvie48 on HoYoLAB
- 211273679148 by @AR13GRAVES on HoYoLAB
Europe server
- 69435485708 by @Poltie on HoYoLAB
- 5037933881 by @Lyn_Brook on HoYoLAB
- 9331648535 by @yuumikoo on HoYoLAB
NA server
- 69325242388 by @Azmoko on HoYoLAB
- 73675276545 by @MeKaDDe on YouTube
- 4915457904 by @hydrangearanger on HoYoLAB
The availability of each Replica ID is subject to change because the owners of the realm layout often delete their realms to create new ones.
How to use the Fontaine Teapot realm Replica ID in Genshin Impact
To use a Replica ID, enter your Serenitea Pot and click on the teapot icon on the top right corner of the screen, as shown in the image above. Next, go to the Replica section and click the Use Replica ID option at the bottom left corner. Then, enter the ID of the realm layout, and click on Search.
You can also watch a preview of each Serenitea Pot realm layout before using it. It should be noted that you need at least 90% of the furnishings to replicate a layout, including furnishings that have other furnishings on top. However, you can still face some issues while replicating a realm.
For example, if you are missing a furnishing with another one on top, you will get an error and a prompt to obtain the furnishing before reusing the ID. Or, if you attempt to use an area that already has a Mansion but is missing in the replica. In this case, you will need to move the Mansion to another area.