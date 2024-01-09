How to copy Fontaine teapot realm layouts in Genshin Impact

A Replication feature in Genshin Impact allows Travelers to share and copy the Serenitea Pot realm layouts using an ID. It will help those who wish to design their teapot realm but do not know where to start.

Additionally, with the Fontaine Teapot realm finally available in the game, players can now design new underwater realms and share them with others or use someone else's teapot design.

This article will list Replica IDs of some of the best Swirling Scenes in a Bottle realm layouts for all three major servers and guide you on using the ID in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to copy Fontaine Serenitea Pot realm layout using a Replica ID

Here is a list of some of the best Fontaine Swirling Scenes in a Bottle teapot realm layout Replica IDs in Genshin Impact:

Asia server

82429636503 by @Itsugi on HoYoLAB

69569291805 by @sylvie48 on HoYoLAB

211273679148 by @AR13GRAVES on HoYoLAB

Europe server

69435485708 by @Poltie on HoYoLAB

5037933881 by @Lyn_Brook on HoYoLAB

9331648535 by @yuumikoo on HoYoLAB

NA server

69325242388 by @Azmoko on HoYoLAB

73675276545 by @MeKaDDe on YouTube

4915457904 by @hydrangearanger on HoYoLAB

The availability of each Replica ID is subject to change because the owners of the realm layout often delete their realms to create new ones.

How to use the Fontaine Teapot realm Replica ID in Genshin Impact

Click on the teapot icon to open the Replica section (Image via HoYoverse)

To use a Replica ID, enter your Serenitea Pot and click on the teapot icon on the top right corner of the screen, as shown in the image above. Next, go to the Replica section and click the Use Replica ID option at the bottom left corner. Then, enter the ID of the realm layout, and click on Search.

Preview of a layout by Itsugi (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also watch a preview of each Serenitea Pot realm layout before using it. It should be noted that you need at least 90% of the furnishings to replicate a layout, including furnishings that have other furnishings on top. However, you can still face some issues while replicating a realm.

For example, if you are missing a furnishing with another one on top, you will get an error and a prompt to obtain the furnishing before reusing the ID. Or, if you attempt to use an area that already has a Mansion but is missing in the replica. In this case, you will need to move the Mansion to another area.