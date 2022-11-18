How to counter Brigitte in Overwatch 2

Blizzard's Overwatch 2 is a multiplayer first-person hero shooter with objective-based gameplay and a variety of game modes, including Arcade and Ranked.

Overwatch 2's hero roster has grown, with a new character added to each of the three roles: DPS, Tank, and Support. The game has also been rebalanced, with team sizes reduced from six to five and each squad consisting of only one Tank.

Brigitte is normally on hand to cover some Tank/Support hybrid ground. She is an excellent secondary support choice because she allows players to shield their team, deal some damage, and heal the team passively.

This guide will teach players everything they need to know about Brigitte's abilities and how to counter them effectively.

Heroes in Overwatch 2 who can counter Brigitte

Brigitte is a support hero in Overwatch 2 who can heal and boost the stats of her allies. Her presence on the map is significant.

If Brigitte is on the opposing side, she can be difficult to deal with. However, there are a few heroes in Overwatch 2 who can promptly defeat her.

Brigitte does not deal much damage, but she can keep her allies in the game longer by using her shield and whip. Her allies' speed and armor can also be increased with the Rally ability.

It's not a good idea to get too close to this support hero because she can hit you with her Rocket flail. Fighting her from a distance is the best strategy.

High-mobility DPS and ranged firepower are the best counters one can use against Brigitte. She is designed to fight in the middle of the battle, so any heroes shooting from afar can easily shred her shields and render her defenseless.

There are certain heroes that can easily be used to defeat Brigitte. Some of them are listed below:

Bastion

Pharah

Sombra

Junkrat

Widowmaker

Bastion

Hanzo

Bastion

Brigitte's shield is not as powerful as that of a tank hero. Using a heavy hitter like Bastion, players can eliminate her without getting too close. His rotary cannon can easily penetrate her shield, allowing players and their teammates to kill her more easily.

Pharah

Pharah's ability to fly poses a threat to Brigitte. She can rain down fire from above, and splash damage can penetrate Brigitte's shield.

Sombra

Brigitte's healing and rallying abilities make her challenging to deal with. One can use Sombra's hacking ability to render her useless.

Junkrat

To counter Brigitte's Rally, players can use Junkrat's Steel Traps and Mines. One can also use his Frag Launcher to break down her shield.

Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is a sniper who can deal massive damage from afar. Brigitte is practically powerless against her.

Hanzo

Hanzo is a long-range DPS in Overwatch 2 who can easily break Brigitte's Shield Barrier from a safe distance while she is powerless to stop him.

The hero has excellent mobility. He can use his Wall Climb passive and Leap to easily avoid Brigitte's Rocket Flail. If her Shield Barrier is lowered or broken, he can also kill her with a single headshot.

Poll : 0 votes