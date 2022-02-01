How to craft Great Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has already turned out to be a very interesting game in the franchise. Among the fanbase of millions, everyone seems to like the game for different reasons, and catching a wild Pokemon with a Great Ball that the player themselves made is definitely one of them.

There's a stunning amount of content in the game and loads of things fans can do with the game. One aspect that the game has become famous for is its crafting element, which has become common to modern games.

Crafting Great Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Great Balls can be crafted at a workbench which can be found in various places, or on the go with a Crafting Kit. To craft a Great Ball, players will need to unlock the recipe, which is unlocked by clearing the Third Star Rank.

Along with the recipe, this rank will also grant the players a few free Great Balls. The recipe for Great Balls requires one Acorn, one Tumblestone, and one Iron Chunk. With the recipe unlocked and these three items, the player can craft a Great Ball at will.

What do Great Balls do?

Poke Balls are iconic in the Pokemon franchise. Since the very beginning, they've been front and center in marketing and importance. Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place at a point in the timeline just after the Poke Ball's invention.

Therefore the mass production that allows them to be available at any store hasn't taken place yet. Since players can't easily buy Poke Balls, making them with their own hands is the new method. But, while the standard Poke Ball is recognizable, there are benefits to the other types.

The Great Ball increases the likelihood of success when trying to catch a wild Pokemon. While the exact numerical benefit has not been made clear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it has been as high as a 50% improvement in the past. The substantial increase is typically reduced when used on legendary Pokemon.

Above the Great Ball is the Ultra Ball, which is typically twice as effective as a standard Poke Ball. There are also a variety of special-use Poke Balls, like Feather Balls, which are better at catching flying Pokemon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has also introduced throwing Poke Balls in the Overworld, which makes weight and distance a new concern for the items. The Poke Ball is a crucial and beloved part of Pokemon, and the ability to craft them in this game is a fun new twist.

Edited by R. Elahi