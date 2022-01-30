How to unlock Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Shiny hunters are definitely going to want to know how Mass Outbreaks work in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

After months of speculation and rumors, this new title has finally been released, and gamers can now see all the new mechanics Game Freak has incorporated in their ambitious title. So far, it looks like a significant departure from the status quo, as battling trainers has taken a back seat to Pokedex filling.

With that comes several new gameplay features, one of which is the Mass Outbreak.

New mechanic serves as great way to hunt shiny Pokemon

For anyone who’s gotten at least past the intro to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, they may have noticed a guard that stands by the exit to Jubilife City. This guard usually asks if the trainer is headed out of town.

As the player progresses through the story, this guard will eventually tell the trainer of Mass Outbreaks occurring in different parts of Hisui.

Now, there has been a rumor going around that trainers will need to beat the main story before Mass Outbreaks start happening. That doesn’t appear to be the case, however. Instead, it seems that they will begin to occur as the player moves up the ranks and unlocks more areas.

Mass Outbreaks can occur anywhere on the map (Image via Game Freak)

That being said, Mass Outbreaks become a lot better after the trainer beats the main story since, then, they can get access to the all-important Shiny Charm. With that in hand and a solid amount of the Pokedex filled out, users can really start shiny hunting.

As with other Pokemon games, trainers have a tiny chance of seeing shinies across the overworld during their playthrough. The odds shoot up, though, once the Pokedex gets filled up and the trainer has a shiny charm.

In fact, if they find a Mass Outbreak of a Pokemon with a perfect Pokedex entry and have the Shiny Charm on them, they will have 1/128 odds of finding a shiny during that Mass Outbreak.

