How to hunt Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has finally been released and, with it, a brand new method for shiny hunting.

This new, innovative title has so far proven to be far beyond what any game has been like previously in the series. It has dropped a bit of the emphasis on multiplayers to give fans a single-player exploration-heavy experience.

With that comes an opportunity to catch many different Pokemon, including the occasional shiny.

New Mass Outbreak method used for hunting shiny Pokemon

The new way for trainers to catch shinies in this new title is called the Outbreak method. This is similar to the swarm methods trainers might remember from Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Thanks to a post from Anubis on Twitter, the shiny odds have been released. Typically, the odds of finding a shiny are 1/4096. During a Mass Outbreak, however, the odds increase to 1/158.

The maximum odds a trainer can get is 1/128. That is with having a perfect Pokedex entry for the specific species and a Shiny Charm (which can only be obtained after completing 100% of the Pokedex).

Mass Outbreak is an event where a specific Pokemon congregates in one area in large numbers. Trainers can find these Mass Outbreaks and grind encounters until they find a shiny.

Outbreaks can happen anywhere on the map (Image via Game Freak)

To look for a Mass Outbreak, trainers should head to Jubilife City and save their game. Afterwards, talk to the guard at the gate; he will let the player know of any Mass Outbreaks happening.

An icon will appear on the map of where the Mass Outbreak is being held. Trainers can then head to that area with their Poke Balls (and a fully healed team) for a shiny hunt in the Mass Outbreak.

Hopefully, after catching or defeating the Pokemon found in the outbreak, trainers will find one shiny. After nine or ten spawns, the Mass Outbreak will end, after which trainers should restart the game, rinse and repeat.

