How to craft a grinder in Grounded

Grounded is an innovative survival game that just saw a new update, giving players plenty of reason to dive back in.

Surviving the backyard after being shrunken down to the size of an ant is the premise of Grounded. Survival requires not just skill, but a bit of luck and the right items.

One thing players will need on their journey is the Grinder.It helps with the creation of a handful of weapons that prove to be more than useful as the backyard becomes deadly.

Grounded: How to craft a Grinder

The Grinder is a crafting station that allows the player to crush plants and turn them into a slurry. Items can be broken down and added to the slurry for feeding to insects and taming them.

It also allows players to turn slurry into mushroom bricks for building.To do unlock the Grinder in Grounded, they will need to get their hands on a specific BURG.L chip.

The Haze BURG.L Chip is at the bottom of the Haze lab. Players must get a weevil mask to protect themselves against the dangerous gasses and travel to the center of the Haze location. Once at the Haze lab, they have to go through the right doorway.

Now, players must take out the TAYZ.T robots protecting the lab and harvest Raw Science from them once defeated. From there on, they must continue right to the cave area with some infected weevil enemies and deal with them to proceed.

Players must swim through the water until they reach a doorway and enter through it to find the Haze BURG.L chip in Grounded waiting. Pick it up from the table and add it to their inventory.

Users have to take the Haze BURG.L chip back to BURG.L to unlock the Advanced Production Buildings upgrade. This gives them access to the Grinder in Grounded. Now, they just need to craft it.

2 Crow Feather Pieces

2 Acorn Shells

3 Flower Petals

5 Bombardier Parts

Players can gather all of those ingredients and craft the Grinded. From thereon, they can place the Grinder anywhere within their Grounded base to make slurries for a mushroom base or tame weevils and aphids.

