How to craft the Keg in Dinkum

Dinkum players can craft a Keg that allows for the creation of a variety of drinks.

The game's world is based on the scorching Australian outback. Naturally, its characters will want to cool off with a refreshing beverage when the heat gets too much.

This is where the Keg comes in. After upgrading some of their skills, players can collect the required materials, craft the Keg and place it somewhere in their village, where it will be ready to make some drinks.

Step-by-step guide to making the Keg in Dinkum

Logging and gathering the right items will ensure the Keg can be crafted in Dinkum (Image via James Bendon)

There's a lengthy process involved when it comes to leveling up the skills and abilities needed to make the Keg.

Here's what to do to get the Keg up and running:

Perform the logging action enough times to level up the Foraging skill to level 10.

Purchase the next tier of the Foraging certification from Fletch when level 10 is reached.

Acquire five Palm Leaf Planks and one Iron Ingot. Iron may be hard to come by if the Deep Mine hasn't been built yet, but the Palm Leaf Planks are easy to obtain.

Head to the inland area with a copper axe and locate large groups of gray rocks. They can take a while to be mined, but they provide the best chance of finding iron ore outside of the Deep Mine.

After getting five Iron Ore from the inland rock clusters, head to the Furnace.

The Furnace can be purchased from the store for 30,000 Dinks and placed anywhere in the town if it hasn't been already.

Drop the five Iron Ore into the Furnace to turn it into one Iron Ingot.

Head to the workbench now and use the Iron Ingot and Palm Leaf Planks to craft the Keg.

Place the Keg in a suitable location and wait for the respective in-game time for it to be completely built. Once the build timer has run out, it will be available for players to use.

How to use the Keg in Dinkum

A player is adding ingredients to the Keg in Dinkum (Image via James Bendon)

There are three concoctions that can be made in the Keg. They each require 10 of their specific ingredients to be placed in the Keg. They offer special bonuses to the player when consumed.

The concoctions, ingredients and their benefits are listed below:

Wattle : Requires 10 Yellow Wattle. Provides +25 Energy, +25 Max Energy. Buffs Foraging, Mining and Fishing skills for 10 minutes

: Requires 10 Yellow Wattle. Provides +25 Energy, +25 Max Energy. Buffs Foraging, Mining and Fishing skills for 10 minutes Bottle Brush : Requires 10 Bottle Brushes. Provides +25 Health. Heals the player over time for a 60-second period

: Requires 10 Bottle Brushes. Provides +25 Health. Heals the player over time for a 60-second period Jelly: Requires 10 Jelly. Provides +50 Health, +50 Energy. Buffs Farming skill for 10 minutes.

Players can place the ingredients in the Keg and watch as bubbles begin to appear near the spigot. Once the drink is done brewing, it will be poured from the spigot for players to collect.

