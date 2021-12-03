How to craft and use warming bottle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players have returned to Dragonspine this festive season, thanks to the Snows Amidst Shadowstorms event. The story is currently focused on the adventures of Albedo, Eula, Bennett, and Amber in the frosty region, and as usual, traveler and Paimon are there to help them.

However, exploring Dragonspine has its own set of challenges. Snow applies a Sheer Cold effect, reducing the HP of characters after a certain point.

Here's how players can tackle the Sheer Cold effect with the Warming Bottle in Genshin Impact.

How to craft the Warming Bottle in Genshin Impact

To craft the Warming Bottle, players first need to acquire the blueprint to make it. The blueprint is acquired by leveling up the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 4.

The Frostbearing tree is similar to Statues of the Seven in Liyue, Mondstadt, and Inazuma. Players need to collect Crimson Agates that are spread across Dragonspine and offer them to the Frostbearing Tree.

The ingredients required to make a Warming Bottle in Genshin Impact are:

2 Flaming Flower Stamen

Starsilver

500 Mora

Flaming Flower Stamen are commonly found in grassy areas. By using a Hydro or Cryo skill on a Flaming Flower, players can get the Stamen. Herbalist Gui NPC in Liyue also sells the item for 1,000 Mora each.

Starsilver, on the flipside, is found exclusively in Dragonspine. The ore has to be beaten before collecting it, and it recommended that players use Claymore attacks to break it.

Players must keep in mind that the Warming Bottle is made by the Blacksmith, and not on the Alchemy table.

How to use the Warming Bottle in Genshin Impact

Unfortunately, the Warming Bottle in Genshin Impact is a consumable item, implying that it gets removed from the bag after usage. Hence, players have to make several copies to explore new areas.

Warming Bottle creates a fake Warming Seelie that is generally found in Dragonspine. The seelie lasts for 5 seconds,which is enough to remove the existing Sheer Cold effect. Accordingly, players can use the bottle while climbing peaks that do not have any heat resources.

Another food item that can help players in exploring Dragonspine is the Goulash, as it decreases the rate at which Sheer Cold accumulates on characters.

Edited by Saman