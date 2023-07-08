How to create Roman Reigns in AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever provides an exhilarating gaming experience with its intense fighting gameplay features and a lineup of 52 talented wrestlers. Among the roster are dynamic performers such as C.M. Punk, Jeff Hardy, and Kenny Omega. Interestingly, the gaming community is also taking full advantage of AEW Fight Forever's wrestler creation feature.

Certain modders have employed CAW formulas to craft WWE wrestlers, and one of them has successfully brought Roman Reigns to life within the game. In the WWE 2K series, CAW formulas are commonly used to create distinct wrestlers.

That said, modders have also adopted this practice in AEW Fight Forever. Mastering the CAW mechanic can lead to gratifying outcomes, as it empowers players to design various one-of-a-kind characters. This allows them to tailor their fighting gaming experience according to their preferences.

This article provides valuable insights on creating a character resembling Roman Reigns in AEW Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever guide: How to create Roman Reigns

How to create Roman Reigns (Image via YouTube/ The Movement)

The Movement, a YouTuber, uploaded a video where they shared CAW formulas that can help you successfully recreate Roman Reigns. To create Roman Reigns, follow these steps:

Access the Custom option and choose New Male Wrestler.

This will take you to the main page for customizing wrestlers.

Select the "Original" option to initiate the character editing process.

Body settings for Roman Reigns (Image via YouTube/ The Movement)

Utilize the following settings to create Roman Reigns:

Face type: 6

Skin Tone: 3

Eyes: 3

Eye color: 2

Eyebrows: 5

Hairstyle: 12, with a dark grey color

Facial Hair: 1, with a dark grey color

Body Type: 4

Height: 6'3"

Fat: 0

Muscle: 75

Weight: 285 lbs

Ring Attire

Ring Attire for Roman Reigns (Image via YouTube/ The Movement)

Once you have changed the body settings, navigate back and select the "Ring Attire" option. Proceed to make the following selections to replicate Roman Reigns' precise ring attire:

Wristbands: 8 for both hands

Left Wristband color: Black

Right Wristband color: Red

Bottom: 6, black color

Footwear: 6, with the first and second colors as Black and the third color as a subtle shade of Red.

Tattoos: Front Tattoo 1.

Body Accessories: 8.

Move Set

Move Set for Roman Reigns (Image via YouTube/ The Movement)

Once you have chosen the Ring Attire, it is time to choose the Move Set. To do this, return to the menu and select the Move Set option, leading you to a new page.

Here are the available Move Sets for Roman Reigns:

Signature Move: Orange Punch (Superman punch)

Finisher: Spear 3

Taunts: LFG 17, LFG 10, Fire Up 8, Shoulder Shrugs 1

Special Taunt: Miro 4

Entrance

Afterward, return and choose "Entrance" to design an impeccable entry for Roman Reigns in the AEW Fight Forever. Select General Male 62 for the Entrance Motion. Ultimately, you have accomplished the task of creating your beloved WWE wrestler, Roman Reigns, in-game.

Poll : 0 votes