Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2020 is one of the most memorable and significant character changes in recent WWE history. From being The Big Dog for close to a decade, to becoming the Tribal Chief, Reigns stunned everyone.

Reigns didn't conventionally change his character, as he didn't just go from babyface to heel right away. The Undisputed Champion changed small things over time that made a big difference to his character and made it what it is today.

From a French beard, Reigns went to a thick beard. His hairstyle from normal long hair went to a fade style hairstyle. As far as in-ring gear goes, Reigns took off the bulletproof jacket and went shirtless, showing off his incredible physique. During promos, Reigns used to wear his ring gear. However, after transforming into The Tribal Chief, he sports his merchandise, tracks, and Jordans.

The Tribal Chief even convinced WWE to give him new entrance music, which has now become an iconic song. However, a subtle change that many people may have not noticed is Roman Reigns' teeth. The Tribal Chief got implants to revamp his teeth. WWE Superstar Randy Orton even took to Instagram to poke fun at The Head of the Table.

Paul Heyman claims to learn from Roman Reigns every single day

Paul Heyman is The Wiseman of The Bloodline and the special counsel to The Tribal Chief.

In an interview with Rick Rubi on "Tetragrammaton", The Special Counsel of The Bloodline spoke about the intelligence and forward-thinking ability of The Tribal Chief.

"He is forward-thinking. I gotta keep up with him. I'm challenged every day to keep up with the progressive approach that he takes to our industry. He looked at pandemic WWE with a digital audience in a manner that no one else did."

Roman Reigns with his Wiseman Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown this Friday night to settle business with his family once and for all. Jey Uso has delayed his decision for a week now and the Tribal Chief will be looking for answers. He also has to handle the Jimmy Uso situation. At the end of SmackDown two weeks ago, Reigns seemed quite confident that Jey would fall in line. However, anything is possible in the WWE.

