How to crossplay with friends on different platforms in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has taken the world by storm with its varied roster of superstars and enhanced fighting mechanisms. Capcom’s latest venture has hit positive notes early on with fans and critics alike. One of its best aspects is the ability for players to enjoy with friends. There were rumors of potential console exclusivity when the original teaser was revealed. However, those speculations were dispelled early, with the latest fighting game available on PC and consoles (Xbox and PlayStation).

Thankfully, players can compete together as much as they want, thanks to Street Fighter 6’s cross-play feature. Capcom has ensured that platforms won’t restrict its community, with all available ports having similar gameplay mechanics.

How to setup crossplay and play with your friends in Street Fighter 6

Playing with your friends in Street Fighter 6 is a two-pronged process. First, you must ensure that crossplay is enabled. This will be optional if you play on the same platform, but we recommend it remain turned on. Then comes the step of setting up a game with your friend.

You can manually turn crossplay on and off based on your desired experience.

Go to the options.

Open the Game submenu.

Scan down, and you’ll find the Crossplay option under the Change Flag feature.

From here, you will be able to turn it on or off.

You can also do the same from the Matchmaking menu in the Battle Hub.

Make sure to select “All,” as Street Fighter 6 is locked to its own platform by default.

Once this part is done, you must set up a match with your friend. This can be done in two different ways from within the game.

Both you and your friends will require a valid Capcom ID, which will be linked to your platforms.

Once this is done, set up a custom match in the Fighting Ground.

You can even create custom matches and invite your friends here.

You can also play with your friends using the Battle Hub.

You must sit on the same in-game console to play with your friend.

Also, ensure you access the same regional servers to play the game.

The process of playing with your friends online is really easy. With the crossplay feature, the potential for engaging in friendly brawls is limitless.

