How to cure Flesh Rot status in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Various life-threatening diseases can kill you in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the Flesh Rot is one that you should be aware of. The effect of this illness will rot your character’s body, exposing their internal parts in the process. Fortunately, there is a way to cure this lethal infection, and it would help if you acquired a spell that can heal the Flesh Rot status.

There are characters who have healing abilities against this deadly disease. But it would help if you upgraded your units to a certain level to unlock the spell that can cure this problem. This article is a detailed guide on how to heal the Flesh Rot disease in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Use spells to treat Flesh Rot status in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lesser Restoration spell in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

You can easily identify if you are affected by the Flesh Rot disease in Baldur’s Gate 3. To do so, look at the icon on your party members' portraits in the user interface to check it. Those who are ill because of this infection will start to lose Stamina and Health in the early phase of catching it. Curing it as fast as possible will allow your character to maintain its endurance and health.

The Lesser Restoration spell can cure this role-playing game’s Flesh Rot status effect. This spell acts like an antidote that can also reduce the effects of Poison, Paralysis & Blindness state. Here is a list of characters with the Lesser Restoration spell in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Cleric

Bard

Druid

Ranger

Paladin

Shaman

Another way to eliminate this threat is by sleeping for longer hours. You can use this method if you get caught by Flesh Rot illness when you do not have access to the spell mentioned above. Those who want to heal using this technique must nap for eight hours in their bed at the campsite. One can still use this route if they do not want to waste the spell.

Use Lesser Restoration spell to cure Flesh Rot State (Image via Larian Studios)

Some rumors suggest the Flesh Rot effect can disappear without implementing these methods. However, it is not valid. You must heal your character in the early phase of the infection to save them, or they will die.

Since this disease will decay your body and chip away at your health, you can use the Rest ability to restore health points. They will save you from dying, but you will need the Lesser Restoration spell to completely heal your sick character. Healing potions will also prevent you from dying early, but it is best to rely on a mix of spells to craft them since they are rare.