One of the side quests that you will encounter in Baldur's Gate 3 requires you to help a Tiefling named Pandirna, who lives in a house near Druid Grove. She drank a potion given to her by a swamp hag named Auntie Ethel, hoping to cure her infertility. However, the potion had a terrible side effect: it paralyzed her legs and left her unable to walk.

To help her, you will need to find a way to access the locked pantry chest in her house, where a possible antidote might be stored. However, this is not an easy task as it involves following a sneaky rat, finding a hidden key, and performing sneaky maneuvers.

If you manage to succeed, you will not only heal Pandirna's legs but also earn her gratitude and some valuable rewards.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to heal Pandirna's Legs and get to the Pantry

Locate the Tiefling in The Hollow (Image via Larian Studios)

Pandirna is an NPC in Baldur's Gate 3 who resides in The Hollow, a place nestled within the Druid Grove area. She unwittingly consumed a potion from Auntie Ethel that was meant to enhance her strength but instead left her paralyzed. You will encounter her lying helpless, and it's up to you to provide the remedy she desperately needs.

The journey to healing the paralyzed Tiefling begins by venturing to The Hollow in Druid Grove, where you will find her in a storage shack. Engaging in a conversation with her reveals the details of her unfortunate circumstance. She explains her situation, attributing her paralysis to the potion's effects.

Cast any healing ability to cure her legs (Image via Larian Studios)

To heal her legs, you must use your character's healing abilities. It is recommended to use Lesser Restoration to conserve your resources while achieving the desired result. Keep in mind that the objective here is to restore her mobility, not bring her to full HP.

As Pandirna regains the use of her legs, a sense of gratitude and relief washes over her. She expresses her thanks for your assistance and generosity by granting you access to the storage shack. However, a condition accompanies this privilege – you must refrain from disturbing any items within the shack.

Once Pandirna's legs are cured and her gratitude earned, you can proceed to open the pantry chest.

How to get to the pantry

Use stealth to access the pantry (Image via Larian Studios)

You will notice a locked pantry chest in the same room, which is said to contain an item that a vengeful rat seeks to remove.

Before trying to unlock the pantry, make sure to save the game while she is facing away from her belongings. This way, you can easily reload the save when things go wrong.

To avoid getting caught, use Stealth to take the key inside the pantry. Retrieving this key satiates the rat's desire for revenge and completes the quest.

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available on PC. It will be launched on PS5 and Mac at a later date.