How to customize the captain's quarters in Sea of Thieves

Players can name their ship, become the captain and decorate it to their liking in Sea of Thieves.

While cosmetics can be added to the exterior of a ship, one often overlooks the amount of customization that can be done in the captain's quarters. Suffice to say, there are a lot of decorations that can be added.

A few different ships of varying sizes can be purchased and captained in Sea of Thieves. Regardless of the size, each comes with captain's quarters that can be customized with decorations earned from the Shipwright or Milestones.

How to decorate the captain's quarters in Sea of Thieves

A look at the generic starting captain's quarters in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

First and foremost, players need to become a captain in the Season 7 update. This is done by purchasing a ship, giving it a name and setting sail with that ship. This will allow the owner to be the captain and unlock many new features.

The different ships are the Sloop, the Brig and the Galleon, with all of them varying in size. With that being said, the Sloop is the smallest. Meanwhile, the Galleon sees a few special decorations available that can't be applied to its smaller counterparts.

Players can start the decorating process directly from the captain's quarters or select the ship from the My Ship option on the main menu. From there, players can select the option to adjust and customize the room.

The various locations of the room are available to highlight, which will show what can be placed there in terms of furniture, cosmetics or Trinkets. Just select it to add the customization and confirm when done.

How to get more decorations in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves With Season Seven soon pulling into port, it's time to take a Deep Dive! Join members of the Sea of Thieves team to learn more about the designs and intentions behind the myriad elements, big and small, that entwine to create a richer sailing experience with Captaincy. With Season Seven soon pulling into port, it's time to take a Deep Dive! Join members of the Sea of Thieves team to learn more about the designs and intentions behind the myriad elements, big and small, that entwine to create a richer sailing experience with Captaincy. https://t.co/QmE0nyuGzK

Players start with a handful of decorations free of charge. They are:

The Voyage Table to start quests

Drapes for the smaller windows

The bed in lower decks or main quarters (on a Galleon)

Rugs that can be placed near the map or in the main quarters (on a Galleon)

A chair for the captain to sit in (only on a Galleon)

A chandelier for the main quarters (only on a Galleon)

Curtains for the large windows behind the captain's chair (only on a Galleon)

All other decorations will need to be purchased or earned. At the Shipwright, players can navigate to the Cosmetics area and select Ship Decoration to see the decorations that can be bought.

Other decorations, such as Trinkets, are earned through Milestones. Players can take a look at the Captain's Logbook to see different Milestones, ranging from collecting gold to sinking enemy ships.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves



Buy and Name Ships

🖼 New Personalisation Options

🥇 Milestone Progression System

Ship Loadout Saving

Sovereign and Shipwright Perks

100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards

🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh

☠ And More: Become a Captain of Adventure in Season Seven!Buy and Name Ships🖼 New Personalisation Options🥇 Milestone Progression SystemShip Loadout SavingSovereign and Shipwright Perks100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh☠ And More: seaofthieves.com/season-seven Become a Captain of Adventure in Season Seven!⚓️ Buy and Name Ships🖼 New Personalisation Options🥇 Milestone Progression System📔 Ship Loadout Saving💅 Sovereign and Shipwright Perks💯 100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh☠ And More: seaofthieves.com/season-seven https://t.co/xlJZeDywlq

Some Trinkets are rewarded for completing a Milestone, while others are unlocked for purchase when a Milestone is finished. These are special trophies and ornaments that can then be placed in the captain's quarters.

There are quite a few customization options that will take Sea of Thieves players hours to unlock. With that being said, increasing the Class of a Milestone will typically provide more decorations with the rarest requiring a high Class level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far