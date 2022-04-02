Guardian raid bosses are among the toughest fights in Lost Ark. The mechanics alone require players to be on point with their dodging skills. Not to mention the minimum item level.

One example of a difficult Guardian Raid is Achates, a large white lion with great big wings and gold armor. This level 3 raid boss is fast, healthy, and has a dozen abilities that can quickly overwhelm players.

Despite having these abilities, most are easily avoided due to how telegraphed they are and the obvious zones that players should rightly know to avoid at this point. These abilities include: Stone Statues, Curse, and Annihilation. Here’s what they do and how to defeat Achates in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark: How to defeat Achates

When Achates uses Curse, two teammates receive a debuff. It appears as a mark above their head: one is blue and the other is red. To break the spell, the cursed targets have to come together close enough to dispel the debuff. Otherwise, the player with the red curse takes continuous damage until their inevitable death.

Annihilation, on the other hand, is a one-hit kill. Achates charges up, while at the same time pulling you and your teammates towards him. For those who do not avoid the attack, Annihilation will kill them in a single shot. Also, avoid the light orbs.

Stone Statues is arguably the most important mechanic of Achates in Lost Ark. Frequently, Achates teleports to the center and summons a near-invincible barrier, along with four statues. The barrier can be destroyed by breaking the statues and throwing stones that share the same color as Achates' barrier.

Once Achates' barrier is broken, he is stunned. He’s very vulnerable at this juncture to weak point damage and Destruction Bombs. At the same time, capitalizing on this moment can destroy his wings and disable a few abilities that rely on the use of his wings.

Do keep in mind that by defeating Achates, that counts as one of your allotted Guardian Souls. Only two Guardian Souls can be collected per day (a day ends once the server resets). However, it’s possible to obtain more than the allotted Guardian Souls with Lost Ark’s Rest Meter.

Let’s say you only collected a single Guardian Soul and the server resets shortly after. In that situation, Lost Ark gives you Rest Points—specifically, 20 Rest Points. At 100 Rest Points, the chance to obtain another Guardian Soul is available, past the allotted two Guardian Souls per server reset.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul