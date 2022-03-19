How to unlock Guardian Raids in Lost Ark

Guardian Raids are one of several endgame activities players can conquer in Lost Ark. It is a PvE activity that challenges them with a single Guardian Boss. Each raid has a unique Guardian to defeat, all with their own special abilities and mechanics to study.

Aside from being level 50 in Lost Ark, players will need to complete the Guardian Raid Qualification Certificate quest in order to unlock the ability to participate in these special raids.

How to take part in Guardian Raids in Lost Ark

Guardian Raids can be played twice a day. They can be done solo or players can join up with a maximum of three others to try and defeat the incredibly powerful boss found within each raid.

Like most activities in the Smilegate MMORPG, reaching level 50 is a must. This is where several endgame challenges become available and Guardian Raids are no exception to that.

North Vern must be unlocked and the Guardian Raid Qualification Certificate quest needs to be completed. Here is how to complete the quest so that Guardian Raids are made available:

Find and speak with Seifeltz

Sign the document required to join Guardian Raids

Submit the document to Seifeltz

The waiver allows players to participate in Guardian Raids

It really is as simple as signing an in-game form. Once that is done, players can head to any major city in Arkesia. There is a Guardian Raid bulletin board that can found within those cities.

Interact with the Guardian Raid bulletin board and take a look at the different bosses available to fight. Each one has a required item level that must be reached or players cannot take part in that specific raid.

A look at the Guardian Raid menu on the Lost Ark bulletin board (Image via Smilegate)

If the item level matches or surpasses the requirement, selecting the raid will allow players to start it solo or queue up for a team-based effort. They will then be transported to the Guardian Raid.

There, they will take on the massive beast that requires plenty of skill and offensive prowess to defeat. Good luck to anyone taking on a Guardian without help from a few friends.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul