How to get Star’s Breath in Lost Ark

Star's Breath is an essential item that players can use while upgrading their gear in Lost Ark.

Players must increase the level of their gear in order to unlock high tier activities. Guardian Raids, Abyss Dungeons, and Chaos Dungeons have different difficulties to play through, each with their own gear level requirements.

This is where Star's Breath comes in handy. It can be used during gear upgrades to increase the chance of successful enhancements. The Tier 1 upgrade item can be found in a variety of ways, such as from Maps or in Shops.

Where to find Star's Breath in Lost Ark

Star's Breath can be both purchased or earned in Lost Ark. Here are all the ways it can be obtained:

Secret Maps

Proving Grounds - Exchange

Cube Dungeons

Mari's Secret Shop

There is no guarantee that Star's Breath will be rewarded in most instances, however. Like many of the other items found in the game, there is a certain percentage chance that it will drop.

Secret Maps

Toxic / Jake @GCDToxic no spoilers but the secret map/dev quest in lost ark is one of the coolest quests ive ever done in a game no spoilers but the secret map/dev quest in lost ark is one of the coolest quests ive ever done in a game

After players make it to Rethramis Border in Lost Ark, blue scrolls will randomly drop from defeated enemies. These act as keys to secret dungeons that can reward some great loot.

Secret Maps require players to complete a puzzle to find its location. Once that is done, there will be a handful of enemies and typically one boss inside. Just start battling and killing anything in sight for great loot and a potential Star's Breath.

Proving Grounds - Exchange

Proving Grounds is a Lost Ark arena that offers PVP battles. Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch, and Elimination modes can be played after completing the Final Battle mission and entering East Luterra.

A special currency will be awarded for victory at the Proving Grounds. That currency can then be used at the exchange NPC. With enough currency, players can trade for Star's Breath from this NPC.

Cube Dungeons

Cube Dungeons are solo or party-based PVE adventures. It requires a level 50 character and has a set time limit to complete. There are various color coded challenges that offer differing objectives.

Completing the Cube Dungeon's levels provide greater rewards the higher the level. In the upper tiers, players may receive more than just in-game Silver. There is a chance Star's Breath will drop.

Mari's Secret Shop

Shadoroth @realShadoroth I have over $130 in lost ark crystals, as well as $40 in game time and skins, as well as however much I spent on Mari's secret shop, as a F2P player. I didn't even get a founders pack. 0 dollars invested, and I just hit Tier 3 this morning, 2 weeks before the first raid comes out I have over $130 in lost ark crystals, as well as $40 in game time and skins, as well as however much I spent on Mari's secret shop, as a F2P player. I didn't even get a founders pack. 0 dollars invested, and I just hit Tier 3 this morning, 2 weeks before the first raid comes out https://t.co/J64Jif8Gxo

Mari's Secret Shop allows players to skip the farming stage for gear upgrades. Instead, they can use Crystals to purchase any of the rotating items being sold by the merchant.

Check back every so often as the rotation is done every six hours. Among the many enhancement assisting items in Mari's Secret Shop, players may come across the sought after Star's Breath.

