How to defeat Alternate Sargon (Arash's Ray) in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is unlike your usual Metroidvania. The game offers plenty of exciting boss battles and is a measuring stick to test your combat skills. However, players might need help with the difficulty of these encounters, such as the fight with Alternate Sargon.

As the name suggests, this boss is a variation of the protagonist, Sargon, and appears twice in the game. This guide will show you how to win the second battle.

How to easily defeat Alternate Sargon in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Alternate Sargon in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

Mount Qaf pits you against numerous opponents throughout your adventures in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. As you progress, you will have to face Alternate Sargon. This boss reminds people of the Dark Prince from Prince of Persia The Two Thrones, who was also an alternate version of the titular Prince.

However, Alternate Sargon doesn't pose much of a threat and is pretty easy to deal with if you prepare ahead of the fight. Here are a few steps on how to easily defeat Alternate Sargon:

When the fight kicks off immediately after the dialog, use an Athra Surge ability to take a large chunk of health away from Alternate Sargon.

His move set is similar to yours, so learning the parry timings for his attacks is easier.

While dodging works well, it is not as rewarding as parrying. If you have The Shield of Mithra Amulet equipped, focus on parrying attacks, as this will help you deal a ton of damage.

Halfway through the fight, Alternate Sargon will pull out a bow and try to chip away at your health from a distance. Be wary of this and dodge or parry as required.

Alternate Sargon might not have a wide variety of moves, but he's more than capable of dealing a ton of damage when he connects. Always be on the lookout for his spear thrust, as this is his deadliest move.

Keep up the pressure by being aggressive. You can kick Alternate Sargon into the air using an upward attack, leaving him defenseless. Get in some free hits to chip away at his HP.

Defeating Alternate Sargon for the second time will reward you with the Arash's Ray, an Athra Surge ability that shoots a ranged energy beam at your enemies.

Difficulty settings in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

If you're still struggling to beat Alterante Sargon, try adjusting the difficulty settings in The Lost Crown. Tweaking the settings a little bit can easily improve your experience and make the game more enjoyable.

Check out our guide on how to defeat Alternate Sargon (Shahbaz's Spirit).