How to defeat Apophis in Tower of Fantasy

Apophis is a world boss that guards the Heirs of Aida base high up the mountains in Tower of Fantasy.

This massive mechanical beast can be tough to defeat if players aren't prepared. He can catch Wanderers off-guard with his lunging, rock-throwing, and electric area-of-effect attacks.

If players are ready to dodge, find shelter, and attack when the moment is right, they should be able to survive their encounter with the mighty Apophis.

Grievous items or weapons won't work against Apophis in Tower of Fantasy

Apophis waits for a worthy adversary in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Understanding a world boss' weaknesses and knowing general combat preparedness will make every battle in Tower of Fantasy much easier.

Players will need to have the best characters to defeat Apophis. The robotic world boss can be found southeast of Banges Omnium Tower in the middle of Banges.

Battle tips

There are a handful of things that players can do to make their fight against Apophis less difficult. They can take the following precautions when gearing up to challenge him in Tower of Fantasy:

Invite multiple friends or recent players to help in the battle, with at least one of them being a healer.

Use heavy weapons to break the boss' shields quickly and efficiently.

Cook plenty of food beforehand to ensure fast healing is available if the healer's abilities are on a cooldown.

Obtain the Omnium Handcannon prior to the battle and use it as a pillar that blocks Apophis' projectiles.

Groups of players should attack Apophis together but from different sides.

Those in front of him should move away when he readies an attack while those at his rear should continue their assault.

Recommended characters

Apophis resists weapons that have the Grievous element, so do not bring them to battle. Instead, go with his major weakness — Ice Shell.

Five characters that use Ice Shell-based weapons can be pulled in Tower of Fantasy:

Meryl

Cocoritter

Tsubasa

Ene

Hilda

The weapons that come with the above characters will be extremely effective against Apophis.

Apophis' attacks

Here are all of Apophis' attacks that players should watch out for during the boss battle:

Lunge : This is his most common attack where Apophis dives forward towards the player. It can be avoided by a simple dodge.

: This is his most common attack where Apophis dives forward towards the player. It can be avoided by a simple dodge. Rock Throw : This is an attack that can also be dodged easily. Apophis will scoop the ground with his right arm and follow it up by launching a giant rock.

: This is an attack that can also be dodged easily. Apophis will scoop the ground with his right arm and follow it up by launching a giant rock. Swipe : Apophis' Swipe attack does area-of-effect damage. It is small but creates a circle around him.

: Apophis' Swipe attack does area-of-effect damage. It is small but creates a circle around him. Combo : The Combo attack sees Apophis swipe with his left hand and then his right before finishing with a two-handed smash attack. The final attack immobilizes players for a moment, so be sure to get out of the way.

: The Combo attack sees Apophis swipe with his left hand and then his right before finishing with a two-handed smash attack. The final attack immobilizes players for a moment, so be sure to get out of the way. Electric Balls: Apophis shoots a bombardment of electric balls. This is where the Omnium Handcannon comes into play. There are also large bone structures around the battle area that can be used as cover.

Before launching an attack, Apophis' eyes will glow, and he will get into a stance. Just keep an eye out for his attacks, avoid them, and counter him with the team to ensure victory.

