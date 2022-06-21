How to defeat Astalos in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

The Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak demo allows players to take on some of the mighty monsters from the expansion's full release.

While players wait for the expansion to launch, the demo is the next best thing. They can dive in and hunt down massive creatures just as they will be able to when Sunbreak is available.

One of those monsters is Astalos, a gigantic Flying Wyvern. This is a returning monster in the Monster Hunter series, and players are eager to defeat it with Ice and Water-based attacks.

Tips for defeating Astalos in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Astalos is a classic monster returning to Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

Players can find Astalos in the Jungle biome of MHR Sunbreak. When the full expansion releases, the epic creature could be found elsewhere, but for now, the Jungle is its home.

It is easily spotted by its insanely large wingspan and its electric green color. That gives it away that this beast can deal Thunder Elemental Damage since it sparks when its attacks are charged and ready.

Learn its attacks

First and foremost, players should learn what attacks Astalos can do in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. It has the basic attacks of a Flying Wyvern, such as a Tail Swipe. Those won't be included here.

Instead, here are all of its specialized attacks that can deal huge damage to players if they aren't ready for them:

Wing Smash : Astalos slams its wings down, either smashing each wing down consecutively or both wings at once.

: Astalos slams its wings down, either smashing each wing down consecutively or both wings at once. Explosive Tail Ground Stab : Astalos plants its tail and discharges an electrical blast after.

: Astalos plants its tail and discharges an electrical blast after. Tail Bolt : Astalos launches a bolt of electricity from its tail.

: Astalos launches a bolt of electricity from its tail. Horn Bolt : Astalos sends a bolt of electricity from its horn.

: Astalos sends a bolt of electricity from its horn. Pillars of Lightning : Astalos will spawn pillars of lightning in its arena that travel in a zigzag formation. It may follow up this ability by throwing an electric orb at players.

: Astalos will spawn pillars of lightning in its arena that travel in a zigzag formation. It may follow up this ability by throwing an electric orb at players. Thunder Dive Bomb : Astalos will fly up and crash down, dealing Thunder damage in an AOE.

: Astalos will fly up and crash down, dealing Thunder damage in an AOE. Bolting Dash: Astalos will target players if they are at a distance, then perform a dash attack paired with an electrical bite.

As Astalos stores electricity in its body, it can become Charged. In its Charged state, players will notice the ends of it begin to glow yellow-green. In this state, its attacks are much faster, do more damage, and cover more area.

These locations on its body are also vulnerable during this time. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak players should focus on attacking the glowing locations to stagger the monster and hurt it greatly.

Shock Traps and Nullberries

Shock Traps can be brought to the fight for a tricky form of offense. Astalos fully charges when hit with a Shock Trap, so confident players can use this as a way to make it vulnerable.

It will have extremely dangerous attacks while it remains Charged, but utilizing a Shock Trap to charge it will cause its body to fill with electricity and receive more damage than it normally would.

If this backfires, be sure to have some Nullberries in the inventory. Astalos deals the Thunderblight effect. It makes those affected by it more susceptible to being stunned, and the monster's regular attacks can cause this too.

Gather Nullberries from the surrounding area or the Main Camp item box before taking on Astalos in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Use these to remove Thunderblight.

Use Ice and Water attacks

Astalos is confirmed to be weak to Ice and Water attacks, just as it was in previous Monster Hunter games. Unfortunately, players in the demo can't select their weapon, but they can still keep this in mind for the full launch.

When the expansion is completely available and not just a demo, Hunters can take down Astalos much easier if they have a weapon that deals Ice or Water damage.

