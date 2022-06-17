Monster Hunter Rise has fans eagerly waiting for its Sunbreak expansion, but Capcom has eased some of that impatience with a demo.

The downloadable content is set to launch on June 29, 2022. The demo for it is available now, however. Players can download and dive right into it on PC with Steam or the Nintendo Switch.

Downloading the demo is very simple. Those who want to play just need to head to their respective platforms, search for the Sunbreak demo, and choose to download it.

How to download the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak demo on Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Steam:

Nintendo Switch: The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo is now available to download on Nintendo Switch and Steam! Find it on the Monster Hunter Rise store page on your platform of choice.Steam: bit.ly/SunPCDemo Nintendo Switch: bit.ly/MHRiseNSW The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo is now available to download on Nintendo Switch and Steam! Find it on the Monster Hunter Rise store page on your platform of choice.Steam: bit.ly/SunPCDemoNintendo Switch: bit.ly/MHRiseNSW https://t.co/6oHSoxGV3U

For Nintendo Switch players, downloading Sunbreak isn't complicated. It is a great way to get a taste of the expansion and decide whether or not to purchase it. Here's how to get it for the Switch:

Go to the Nintendo eShop from the Switch's home screen

Select Search/Browse from the left menu

Type in Monster Hunter Rise and press Accept to search for the demo

Choose Monster Hunter Rise

Select Download Demo to the right of the preview images

Select the demo you would like to download, in this case the Sunbreak demo

Press OK to confirm the download

Press the Home Button on the Nintendo Switch controller

Watch as the demo downloads and once it is finished, select it and start playing

The same method will be used to purchase the full expansion when Sunbreak releases later this month. Just disregard the demo option and choose to buy the content directly.

How to download the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak demo on Steam

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Whether you're a first timer or a veteran looking for a challenge, there's a hunt for everyone. Experience what #Sunbreak brings to the hunt with the free demo, coming to #NintendoSwitch and Steam!Whether you're a first timer or a veteran looking for a challenge, there's a hunt for everyone. Experience what #Sunbreak brings to the hunt with the free demo, coming to #NintendoSwitch and Steam!Whether you're a first timer or a veteran looking for a challenge, there's a hunt for everyone. https://t.co/xXlVcx7EVK

Downloading the Sunbreak expansion demo on Steam works much like it does on the Nintendo Switch. The main difference is the interface being used to find and obtain it. Follow these steps:

Open the Steam application on PC

Navigate to the Store menu

Type in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Demo into the search bar

Scroll down to underneath the images and trailers

Select Play Game and confirm the download

Move to the Library section of Steam

Players can watch the download process unfold there and play it once it reaches 100%

On the demo's Steam Page, players can select to pre-purchase the expansion for $39.99 if the demo makes up their mind for them.

What to expect from the demo

Capcom is making sure to promote the demo before Sunbreak fully launches (Image via Capcom)

The Sunbreak demo will give players just a small sample of what to expect from the full expansion. The description given by Capcom reads:

"Get a taste of the single-player and multiplayer action of Monster Hunter Rise and its massive expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in this demo, which includes seven quests, from training quests where you can learn how to use each weapon to a series of monster hunting quests at different difficulty levels."

They were sure to note that the content of the demo could differ from what is available in the full game. Still, players will get a chance to hunt some of the new monsters and experience unique features before completely committing.

