How to defeat Astalos in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Returning to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Astalos is a monster that originally debuted in Monster Hunter Generations.

Classified as a flying wyvern alongside the likes of Rathalos or Diablos, Astalos harnesses the power of thunder to take down its prey.

Astalos features a large number of crest-like organs on its body that allow it to harness electricity.

Compared to other monsters that use thunder like Tobi-Kodachi, this monster is much more imposing in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It is found in the Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest and Sunbreak's new Jungle map.

The monster is also the target of the quest "In Search of the Doctor," which is an Urgent Hub Quest that players will receive as they progress through Sunbreak's story.

Players can use armor or decorations that provide Thunder Resistance against Astalos in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

A Great Sword hunter faces Astalos (Image via Capcom)

As a flying wyvern in Monster Hunter Rise, Astalos is keener on battling from a distance and staying out of melee combat. It commonly attacks with its tail as well as the lightning it accrues in its body.

Hunters should be aware of this, and melee hunters will want to make sure they have practiced their dodging skills. If things are still difficult, it may not hurt to use armor or decorations that provide bonuses like Defense Boost or Evade Extender. Ranged hunters should also mind their distance, as Astalos can close in quickly.

One of the most beneficial assets that hunters can use against Astalos is armor or decorations that provide Thunder Resistance. With a high enough Thunder Resistance skill, players will be able to minimize Astalos' primary elemental attacks and raise their base defense by a small amount.

When picking weapons, players will want to utilize weapons that cause ice damage, as this is Astalos' primary weakness. If players don't have an ice weapon, they should at least abstain from thunder and dragon weapons, as the wyvern is immune to thunder and resistant to dragon element attacks.

When in battle with Astalos, melee hunters should stay close to the monster's head and tail to deal damage. This should help them avoid its melee attacks while still dealing solid damage and racking up stuns.

Once Astalos takes flight, however, Monster Hunter Rise players will want to back off. When it rises into the air, the wyvern will usually use an AOE thunder attack, such as its thunder barrier. This move creates an orb that splits into thunder strikes somewhat similar to Kushala Daora's tornado attack.

Astalos has quite a high health total compared to many earlier monsters in Sunbreak, so Monster Hunter Rise players will want to prepare for a longer fight. This means stacking up Mega Potions and Nulberries to avoid any Thunderblight they may sustain.

Bringing along a few fellow hunters can also be beneficial, though players should keep in mind that doing so increases the overall health of Astalos. However, the rewards for defeating the wyvern are well worth the effort.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far