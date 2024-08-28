Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong is one of the first bosses you will meet in the game. While this giant frog-like enemy can be found in the first chapter, you will encounter several of its kind as you progress further. However, compared to other side bosses like Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong, Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang is somewhat easier to deal with.
In this article, we have shared all the information you will need to find and defeat Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong.
All Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang attacks and how to avoid them in Black Myth Wukong
Here are all of Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang's attacks:
Most of its attacks will have the boss all open for you to punish. However, be careful against the Tongue Sweep Combo and Tummy Tackle as they are pretty hard to dodge consistently. Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang has a pretty short range so take advantage of it as much as you can.
How to defeat Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong
The real threat is Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang's tongue attacks and the smaller frogs that spawn around you throughout the fight. This has an easy solution as you just need to focus on the smaller frogs and ignore the big one until they are all defeated. Then, “immobilize” Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang and perform your most damaging combo.
As soon as it breaks free of your spell, it will try to perform the Backleg thrust attack. Quickly run out of its range to avoid this attack and keep dodging its tongue until you get another opportunity to get up close and personal. Once you get an idea of the frog’s attacks, it will be pretty easy to defeat.
Once it’s dead, you will get your usual experience rewards as well as its spirit. If you have the Blessed Gourd, you collect its soul, allowing you to turn into a giant frog during combat to perform the tongue sweep attack.
