How to defeat Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong

Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong is one of the first bosses you will meet in the game. While this giant frog-like enemy can be found in the first chapter, you will encounter several of its kind as you progress further. However, compared to other side bosses like Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong, Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang is somewhat easier to deal with.

In this article, we have shared all the information you will need to find and defeat Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong.

All Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang attacks and how to avoid them in Black Myth Wukong

Learn the Frogs attacks to defeat it (Image via GameScience)

Here are all of Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang's attacks:

Trending

Attack Description How To Avoid Leap and Shriek The boss leaps at you and emits a shriek that briefly stuns you when you enter its range. Dodge backward to evade the leap. The shriek has a short range and only stuns without causing damage. Hand Sweep Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang does a long sweep with his hands, dealing light damage and potentially knocking you down. Sprint out of range or time your dodge to avoid being knocked down. Ground Slam The boss slams the ground when you're close, causing area damage. Sprint or dodge backward to avoid the slam. Backleg Thrust The boss turns around and kicks multiple times in quick succession. Dodge forward at the right moment to get to its front, stopping its attack and allowing a counterattack. Jumping Attack Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang jumps and slams the ground upon landing. Sprint or dodge away from the impact zone to avoid damage. Tongue Sweep Combo The boss uses its tongue in a three-hit combo, which is challenging to dodge from the front. If you avoid the first hit, sprint to its side to evade the entire combo. Tummy Tackle The boss lunges forward, tackling you with its stomach. This long-range attack can be dodged by moving to the side at the right time.

Most of its attacks will have the boss all open for you to punish. However, be careful against the Tongue Sweep Combo and Tummy Tackle as they are pretty hard to dodge consistently. Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang has a pretty short range so take advantage of it as much as you can.

Read More: Black Myth Wukong review - A new benchmark for modern action RPGs

How to defeat Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong

Once you get an idea of the enemy, the boss won't be hard to deal with (Image via GameScience)

The real threat is Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang's tongue attacks and the smaller frogs that spawn around you throughout the fight. This has an easy solution as you just need to focus on the smaller frogs and ignore the big one until they are all defeated. Then, “immobilize” Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang and perform your most damaging combo.

As soon as it breaks free of your spell, it will try to perform the Backleg thrust attack. Quickly run out of its range to avoid this attack and keep dodging its tongue until you get another opportunity to get up close and personal. Once you get an idea of the frog’s attacks, it will be pretty easy to defeat.

Also Read: Black Myth Wukong sells 10 million copies within three days of launch

Once it’s dead, you will get your usual experience rewards as well as its spirit. If you have the Blessed Gourd, you collect its soul, allowing you to turn into a giant frog during combat to perform the tongue sweep attack.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!