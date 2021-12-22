How to defeat Bipbap in Halo Infinite

Bipbap is one of the many high-value targets in Halo Infinite that can be taken out for a unique weapon variant reward. However, high-value targets will not go down without a fight and taking their weapons can certainly become a challenge.

Compared to some other high-value target fights, Bipbap has a good chance of taking Master Chief out before he knows what happened. This is because of the weapon Bipbap has along with the backup enemies that help protect the powerful grunt. With that said, Bipbap is still an enemy grunt like any other, and he can be taken out by Master Chief with the right tactics.

Fighting Bipbap in Halo Infinite

Before players attack Bipbap, they'll need to know where he is located so they can take the fight to him. As always, high-value targets are marked by a red crosshair logo on the map. Those marks are revealed when players take over an FOB in the area, but it still helps to know exactly where the targets are.

Bipbap is located east of FOB Alpha which places him in the first part of the Halo Infinite map. More specifically, players can head north of the Excavation Site that is marked as another enemy point of interest if it hasn't already been taken over. The location can be considered one of the northern most points in the Zeta Halo Ring because of how early it appears within those hills.

Once players reach the area, there will be a lot of open space, but some of the hills will have snipers perched on them. Players need to take them out first before attacking Bipbap and his allies. If Halo Infinite players really want to test their speed, they can try to locate a Shock Rifle and instantly shoot Bipbap in the head. This will make the fight much faster, but players will still need to wipe out the rest of the standard grunts.

Which weapon does Bipbap drop in Halo Infinite?

Grab the varied version of the Disruptor (Image via Microsoft)

Upon defeat, Bipbap will drop the Calcine Disruptor which can be picked up or spawned at any FOB controlled by Master Chief. Most players will skip over the standard Disruptor but the Calcine version has some extra assets.

Overall, the Calcine Disruptor has increased damage on top of splash AOE (area of effect) damage from shock ammunition. Players should certainly try the weapon out for some elemental fun in Halo Infinite.

