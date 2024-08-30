How to defeat Black Loong in Black Myth Wukong

Black Loong in Black Myth: Wukong is one of the four secret Yaoguai Kings in the game that you can fight. Given the difficulty of Black Loong, which is also considered one of the hardest Yaoguai bosses, you will need a powerful staff and good armor. However, other than these, you will also need a secret item to get access to the boss fight.

In appearance, the Black Loong is a giant black boar that wields two massive maces. Similar to the Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw boss, Black Loong can also imbue electricity in its attacks. However, when it comes to difficulty, this Yaoguai King is much harder compared to other bosses in the main story.

In this article, we have shared a guide for finding and defeating the Black Loong in Black Myth: Wukong.

Where can you find Black Loong in Black Myth Wukong?

Where to find the Black Loong (Image via GameScience)

Start your hunt for Black Loong by traveling to the Rockrest Flat Keeper Shrine. The entrance to the arena where you will fight Black Loong will be found here. However, you will see that the path to the boss is blocked by a sand waterfall. To unlock the path, you will have to defeat another boss and get a special item in Chapter 2.

When you go to the Valley of Despair after defeating the King of Flowing Sand, you will get to challenge the First Prince of Flowing Sands. To unlock the path to Black Loong, you will need the Prince's ally to strike the cave wall with carved designs.

After luring him to strike the wall, a path will open up. Inside, you will find a chest with Loong Scales, which is the 'secret item' mentioned before needed to unlock these boss fights. After acquiring them, go back to the Rockrest Flat Keeper Shrine and examine the sand waterfall using the scales, and the path will open up to the boss arena.

Guide for defeating the Black Loong in Black Myth Wukong

How to defeat the Black Loong (Image via GameScience)

Movelist of Balck Loong

Attack Description How To Counter Hammer Strike Black Loong slams a mace into the ground, sending a ring of lightning across the arena. Get behind the boss to avoid the strike, then dodge the approaching lightning ring. Lightning War Cry Black Loong clashes its maces together three times, with each strike generating a frontal lightning AoE. Stay behind the boss to avoid the AoE from each mace clash. Electric War Drums Black Loong drums its hammers into the ground 6-7 times, releasing waves of lightning across the arena. Jump onto nearby rocks to avoid the lightning waves, then attack as the boss recovers.

You should effectively dodge its melee attacks constantly, but be very cautious around the electrical attacks that Black Loong makes. Loong uses this attack twice, once when it loses 33% of its health and the second time when it loses 66% health. The easiest and somewhat cheesiest method for dodging this attack is to jump on an elevated platform and wait for Black Loong to finish its sequence.

Keep dodging its attacks and combine your cloning spell and immobilize spell to deal some massive damage to the boss whenever possible. Dodge and reduce the gap between you and Black Loong to deal damage, and eventually, it will fall because Black Loong doesn't have too much health.

Upon defeating, this secret Yaoguai King will drop multiple valuable items for you to collect. Here are all the rewards you can acquire:

1,579 Will

Mind Core

Loong Pearl

Thunderbone

Tridacna Pendant Curio

2x Refined Iron Sand

