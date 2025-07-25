How to defeat Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the third major story boss that you will fight as you travel through the lands of ancient China. After you defeat Lu Bingzhang, the Feathered Priest, you will have to make your way through the underground caves beneath the Shu Sanctum, which will be full of Corruption. Here you will come across the mutated monstrosity called Blightweaver.

This article will cover how to take down Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to beat Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Blightweaver is not an easy enemy to deal with, as you might have to face it quite a few times before you can take it down. Here are a few items that you should bring to even the odds.

Blightweaver boss (Image via 505 Games)

Recommended Weapons

Longsword (Lashing Whip if you have that)

One-handed Sword (If you purchased the Deluxe Edition, use the Watcher's Gaze sword)

Recommended Items

Healing items such as Manna Vessels or Special Pills

Temperance: Bone Needle - Burn

Purple Camelia

Recommended Spells

Infernal Flames

Echo of Lu Bingzhang

For players who own the Deluxe Edition of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you should be able to use the Watcher's Gaze one-handed sword. Its weapon skill will come in handy during the fight, so equip it.

How to defeat Blightweaver - Great Centipede boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Here is how you can defeat the Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Activate the Temperance ability as you head into the arena. The boss will charge at you, so dodge that.

Go to its side and try to get a few hits in. If possible, activate abilities that rapidly attack, such as the Watcher's Gaze's technique, so that you can quickly build up burn on the boss.

Dodge its pincers and try to Shimmer to gain Skyborn Might. You can use Infernal Flames to keep the Burn Status Ailment up.

There will be four pillars in the arena. Try to lure the boss in with these, which will stun it, but if possible, try to keep two intact for the second phase.

Look out for when the Great Centipede summons a giant magical circle. It will hit you with a set of beams that you can dodge if you keep moving.

It will go underground during the battle. Hear the sound cues and dodge. It will do a set of 4 attacks when it is underground.

Defeating the Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will give you the Echo of the Blightweaver spell.

