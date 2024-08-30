How to defeat Cyan Loong (secret boss) in Black Myth Wukong

Cyan Loong in Black Myth Wukong is one of the hidden Yaoguai bosses. Although a challenging boss, he is comparatively much easier to take down than other Yaoguai bosses like the Black Loong. Players will however need to find a special item to locate this secret boss.

In terms of appearance, Cyan Loong looks like a bipedal dragon. His attacks and movements are inspired by mythical Chinese dragons. He can also summon lightning in his attacks. To defeat this boss, you will have to master the attack patterns, especially the aerial attacks.

This article will guide you in finding and defeating the Cyan Loong boss in Black Myth Wukong.

How to find Cyan Loong in Black Myth Wukong

Where to find the dragon (Image via GameScience)

To find this boss, first, you will need to find a special item named the Loong Scales. The Loong Scales can be found by breaking the wall and opening a secret path in the Valley of Despair in Yellow Wind Ridge. This secret wall is found in the arena where you face the First Prince of Flowing Sands.

You can bait the boss's companion into attacking the wall and breaking it, or you can do it yourself by using the Wandering Wight Spirit attack. Once you break the wall, you will find a chest with the Loong Scale item. After you get the item, go to the Warding Temple and defeat the Kang-Jin Star.

After that, go to the Turtle Island Keeper's Shrine and go right, then drop down to find Cyan Loong. Once you come near the boss, a cutscene will trigger, after which, you can start fighting the boss.

Guide for defeating Cyan Loong in Black Myth Wukong

How to defeat Cyan Loong (Image via GameScience)

If you are close to the boss, he will attack with his two-handed attacks. Look closely at the angle of the sword to predict its path. There are two types of melee attacks: one is a vertical attack, and another is a diagonal slash. You can dodge both by stepping back. If you make too much distance from the boss, it will attack with its tail.

When you constantly keep your distance from the boss, it will fly up and close the gap with an attack. When you see it flying up, wait for it to come crashing down and dodge the moment it's about to connect. Make sure you keep a good distance when Cyan Loong lands because it can perform an AoE lightning attack when it touches the ground.

The first time when the boss loses 33% of its health, he will coat his blade with electricity and start dealing Shock Bane effect with each attack. When he loses another 33% of the health, it will coat its weapon again and attack with a three-hit combo. Keep your distance while the combo is active.

Whenever you can, use your clone and immobilize spell to deal massive damage to it. Once you get the hang of his attacks, defeating the Yaoguai boss won't take too much effort.

Defeating the boss will give you the following rewards:

Will x2578

Fine Gold Thread x2

Mind Core

Loong Pearl

Mountain-Shaking Claw

Breath of Fire (Soak)

Some of these rewards need to be looted from the nearby chests.

